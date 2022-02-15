4-Down Territory: Rams’ Dream Team, Bengals’ fixes, Aaron Donald’s legacy, worst-to-first?

Each week in “4-Down Territory,” Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, and Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire and Draft Wire, take on the NFL’s (and occasionally the NCAA’s) most pressing topics. In this week’s episode, our fearless experts get into why the Rams’ Dream Team plan actually worked, how likely it is that the Bengals get back to the Super Bowl, which other NFL team could mirror Cincinnati’s worst-to-first path, and what Aaron Donald’s legacy is if he actually retires.

You can watch the video right here:

How the Rams beat the system.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

We’ve seen Dream Teams in other sports just implode when they were expected to perform at the level of the talent acquired. The Los Angeles Rams proved in Super Bowl LVI that they are no ordinary Dream Team, because it all worked out exactly as expected. But how is this team different than others who just went out and bought what they thought was the best team money could buy?

Doug: Well, a lot of the Dream Team stuff in the Rams’ case has been focused on the Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford trades, in which the Rams gave away two first-round picks (and in Stafford’s case, a lot more) for each player. The difference is that the Ramsey and Stafford trades both worked in the Rams’ favor. They got top-tier players at two of the game’s most important positions. But a lot of these other guys? They came cheap. They got Von Miller in a lowball deal because the Broncos were rebuilding in the middle of the season, or whatever the heck they were doing. Odell Beckham Jr. was a free agent after things didn’t work out in Cleveland. Sony Michel was unwanted by the Patriots. Another lowball deal.

The Rams have also done well in the later rounds of drafts, and if you’re going to mortgage all of your first-round picks, you’d better be able to do that. That’s where most Dream Teams fall short – with inadequate depth. No better example than Cooper Kupp, the 69th overall player and the seventh receiver, taken in the 2017 draft. A lot of their Secret Superstars – the glue guys who hold a roster together – are either later-round guys, or undrafted free agents. That adds the “chip on the shoulder” factor, which Stafford and Ramsey also have had.

Story continues

And when you can have an Aaron Donald on your team, that’s helpful.

Luke: I think that’s the key, Doug. They hit on key players in every way. It was a similar situation for the Bucs last year. They drafted well over a handful of years, signed some quality free agents, made a couple of key trades, got the star quarterback they needed, made a couple more moves to seal the deal. The Rams obviously gave up a lot more than the Bucs did to get here, but when you’re holding the Lombardi at the end, none of that matters.

Can the Bengals get back here?

(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

It was a heartbreaking loss for Jue Burrow and the Bengals. But given what we’ve seen from that quarterback and that team in the second half of the season and into the playoffs, are we automatically assuming that this is just the first of many Super Bowls Burrow’s Bengals will see?

Doug: I think it’s far from automatic, and that has less to do with the Bengals than it does with an AFC that is preposterously stacked with great teams led by phenomenal young quarterbacks. Think about the NFC right now. Would it surprise you if the Rams run it back next year? Depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers staying and Jimmy Garoppolo leaving, there isn’t as much resistance. But the Bengals, even if they fix that godawful offensive line (which would make them one of the league’s best teams in several every groups), they still have to deal with the Chiefs, the Bills, and the Chargers, who all have quarterbacks capable of turning your lights out. There are also teams like the Ravens and Titans, who are always in contention when they can work their quarterbacks into the system.

It reminds me of the NFC in the 1980s and 1990s, when they went on a 13-year streak of winning Super Bowls from 1984 through 1996. Burrow and his bunch have some serious uphill battles against them, and that’s in no way to discount how great Burrow already is, and can be.

Luke: I think you can look at this multiple ways. On one hand, the Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl with a terrible offensive line, and improving that unit this offseason should obviously make them even better. That said, like you just mentioned, there are plenty of quality teams in the AFC with superstar quarterbacks that are gonna be around for a while. It’s really, really hard to get to the Super Bowl. The Bengals should be talented enough to get back, but it’s never guaranteed.

Who's the NFL's next worst-to-first team?

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Two seasons ago, the Bengals were 2-14, the worst team in the NFL. In 2021, they went 4-11-1, and we weren’t sure about Joe Burrow’s future after a horrible knee injury. Now, they’re here. Which current NFL team on the skids could have a similarly quick rise to the top?

Doug: I could see the Jaguars doing something similar, though we’d have to put a lot of recent organizational incompetence on the shelf. And Trent Baalke needs to go. But it’s for the same reason the Bengals were able to do it: They have the “generational” franchise quarterback, and they’re also sneaky good with underrated and underutilized players at a lot of positions. Doug Pederson is an obvious upgrade over Urban Meyer, and we’ll see how things go, but we forget that the Jags were one half of football away from Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017 season (where they would have faced Pederson’s Eagles) before Tom Coughlin came in and told everybody to get off his lawn. That’s one possibility.

Luke: If it weren’t for the quarterback position, I’d say the New York Giants, because I love the coaching staff they’re putting together with Brian Daboll. I think the Jags are the best candidate because of all the reasons you mentioned, as well as the premium draft picks they have again this year. If they hit on this class, Pederson obviously knows what it takes to get a team to the Super Bowl, and he could make it happen with Lawrence and the Jags.

Is Aaron Donald the best defensive player ever -- even if he retires now?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

There were multiple reports before the game that if the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, Aaron Donald might retire. There were similar rumors about Sean McVay possibly going into broadcasting if his team won, but McVay absolutely shot those down after the game. Donald was a bit more reflective.

“I’m just in the moment right now,” he said. “I’m enjoying this with my family. I promised my daughter this when she was 5 years old, to play in the confetti … so I’m just in the moment right now. I’m going to enjoy this with my teammates, my family and I’m just going to be in the moment and enjoy this today, for a couple days, how about that? It’s a blessing.”

If Donald does retire right now, at age 30, does he go down as the greatest defensive player in pro football history?

Doug: Maybe. I did a Twitter poll on this, and with over 1,600 votes at the time we’re taping, it was 45% for Donald as the greatest, and 55% for the field. I was holding onto Joe Greene as the best defensive player I’ve ever seen either live or on tape, but I’m really starting to waver. Consider it from the historical perspective – we now have official sack totals going back to 1960, and Donald ranks seventh in sacks in his first eight seasons with 98.0. All six of the guys above him, with the exception of J.J. Watt, were primarily defensive ends. Only Watt has more quarterback hits than Donald’s 226, and like Watt, Donald has done it from all over the line. Maybe Watt should also be in this discussion!

Anyway, Donald has been more of an edge defender in recent time to great effect, and the extent to which he’s double- and triple-teamed tells even more of the story than the stats do. I’m not quite there yet, but watching the way the Rams put the whole Super Bowl on Donald’s shoulders in the fourth quarter told me a lot.

I do know that he absolutely should have been Super Bowl MVP, and I really hope Donald isn’t done yet. We can’t lose Tom Brady and Aaron Donald in the same offseason. That doesn’t seem fair.

Luke: Yeah, I don’t know if we can ever really attach that label realistically. Even within position groups, it’s hard to do that across all the different eras of professional football. It’s obviously easy to call him one of the greatest of all time, and that’s regardless of which side of the ball we’re talking about. In terms of individual success, he’s been the defensive version of Calvin Johnson for this era, and he now has the Super Bowl ring to go with it.

1

1