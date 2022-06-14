4-Down Territory: News of the day, June 14, 2022

What’s happening around the NFL today?

Panthers want to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield, like, now

“The Panthers now are expressing some “urgency” to get the [Baker Mayfield] trade done, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. The Athletic’s Joe Person confirmed Jones’ report.”

The Panthers are also considering 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in their quest for a ready-right-now QB. Mayfield seems to be Carolina’s No. 1 option, however, but the Browns are taking their sweet time to make a decision.

The most exciting part about this potential trade? The Browns face the Panthers on the road Week 1. If this trade goes down, the NFL will probably regret making that an early game.

Dalton Schultz reports to Cowboys minicamp amid contract dispute

Schultz missed OTAs, which are voluntary, but he wasn’t about to miss out on almost $100,000 by skipping mandatory minicamp. Schultz decided to report to the first day of Cowboys minicamp despite wanting a new deal.

Schultz, who’s currently hit with the franchise tag, would earn $10.93 million on a one-year deal if he plays on the tag in 2022. He may not have a choice but to play or sit out though, as Dallas is currently projected to be over the salary cap in 2023.

Who has the better QB -- George Kittle or Travis Kelce? Kittle answers, sort of

During this slow June news cycle, we’ve reached a point of unmatched boredom where we’ve spent actual minutes debating Patrick Mahomes vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, or Patrick Mahomes vs. Tua Tagovailoa.

What are we doing here, guys?

It may be time to refocus. Step away from social media. Grab a drink. Sit by the pool. Turn on some jams. And if a question materializes which asks, “Who’s better, Patrick Mahomes, or…?”

Just stop. Stop there. You know the answer. Take another drink.

Why Tom Brady thinks the 2022 Bucs will be the best yet

If you were hoping this would be the year Tom Brady finally falls off, you may want to let go of that deep breath you’ve been holding. Brady expects this to be the Buccaneers’ best year yet due to the chemistry built up by the Super Bowl 55 winners.

“I think this should be, in my opinion, our best opportunity to play our best football because we’ve been together the longest,” Brady said in a recent presser.

Are any of us emotionally prepared for another Brady-led Super Bowl?

The answer is no. No we’re not.

