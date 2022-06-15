4-Down Territory: News of the day, June 15, 2022

What’s happening around the NFL today?

It’s mid-June, so not as much as we’d like. Still, there’s some minicamp drama, trade rumors, plus Odell speculation.

Check out the top NFL stories below.

Robbie Anderson would maybe rather die than play with Browns' Baker Mayfield

“No matter what the trade is, Carolina WR Robbie Anderson made it clear that he didn’t want to play with Mayfield. Earlier this week, Anderson tweeted and then deleted that he was considering retiring.”

I don’t know about you, but nothing screams “I want this guy to lead our team” more than my second-best receiver wanting nothing to do with him.

In all seriousness, the Panthers might just want to throw their faith into Matt Corral. He’s a wild card, sure, but at least he isn’t sending people into early retirement with his presence. Yet.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus won't talk about Robert Quinn

When you were a kid, did you ever have one of those friends who had awesome toys that they never played with?

And you wished you had that toy?

But of course, they’d never give it up. Because it’s theirs.

I think this is kind of like that.

Just trade the guy. He doesn’t want to play for you.

Kyler Murray reports for Cardinals minicamp, Rodney Hudson doesn't

Someone didn’t show up to Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp. Nope, it wasn’t quarterback Kyler Murray — it was center Rodney Hudson.

These are sort of opposite situations. Murray wants the bag. Like a $40-million-per-year bag. But it’s difficult for QBs to hold out because, well, they’re the team leaders.

Hudson, on the other hand, is 33 years old. He’s due over $10 million in 2022. He’s already gotten the bag during his career. Is he contemplating retirement? Do the Cardinals want to restructure his deal, or maybe move on from him? Lots of uncertainty with this situation.

Odell Beckham Jr.: To Rams or Patriots?

Rams COO is “optimistic” the Rams will re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt thinks Beckham would “explode” (hopefully not literally) if he played for the Patriots.

At this point, every NFL team has probably been rumored to sign Beckham.

The smart move might be for Beckham to sign midseason. He’s still recovering from an ACL injury. Why mess with training camp and early games? Recover, and bank on a desperate, WR-needy team to throw cash at you for a Super Bowl run. It worked for the Rams last year. Run it back.

Hurry-up offense: 5 more quick notes

Okay, here are five more. I was link-happy today.

