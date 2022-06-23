4-Down Territory: News of the day, June 23, 2022

Today’s NFL news involves the passing of two beloved Baltimore Ravens on June 22.

Rest in peace, Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa.

Ravens, football world mourn loss of Jaylon Ferguson, Tony Siragusa

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday was a tough day for the football world and the Baltimore Ravens franchise in particular.

Just hours apart from each other, Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26, while former Ravens defensive lineman Tony Siragusa passed at the age of 55. The sports world mourned the loss of these two bright, beloved talents.

We offer our condolences to the families and friends who knew and loved Jaylon and Tony.

Vikings and Raiders in the mix for Ndamukong Suh?

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Suh confirmed that he won’t be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it seems two other teams with violent mascots are in the mix.

Suh tweeted that the Las Vegas Raiders could be “fun,” while a report emerged that the Minnesota Vikings have had conversations with the 35-year-old defensive lineman.

Suh has about a month to figure this out before training camps begin. If he doesn’t decide by then, maybe he’ll wait until midseason to see who needs him the most?

Seahawks still interested in Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

“According to a report by Josina Anderson, the Seahawks still have a “high level” of interest in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and are even open to giving him a contract extension if he were to be traded.”

It looks like the Panthers have some competition for Mayfield, who is supposedly going to be traded one of these days. Maybe. Who knows.

Weird — I thought the Seahawks were “in good shape” with Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Hmm. Change of thought, Pete?

House Oversight Committee to subpoena Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This all happened on the same day:

The House Oversight Committee released a 29-page report detailing Daniel Snyder’s role in creating a toxic workplace.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell testified before the Committee saying the Washington Commanders’ work environment was indeed “toxic for far too long.”

Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney announced that she will issue a subpoena to compel Snyder to testify.

Story continues

No more hiding out on a boat for Dan, I guess.

1

1