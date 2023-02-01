Which Florida school has the best non-head coach football recruiter?

Associated Press

President Joe Biden on Tuesday showcased a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans. The Democratic president's trip to New York City on Tuesday came on the heels of his stop Monday in Baltimore to highlight the replacement of an aging rail tunnel there, where he pledged that government spending on infrastructure will boost economic growth and create blue-collar jobs. The New York stop also gave Biden a chance to highlight his administration jumpstarting a project that languished during President Donald Trump's time in office.