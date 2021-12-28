4-Down Territory: Hiding your QB, Carroll & Tomlin, Lamar & Baker, Packers or Cowboys?

Each week, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire and Draft Wire discuss the NFL’s most pressing topics. This week, Doug and Luke talk about (and occasionally agree upon) the following:

Several playoff contenders – the Colts, Patriots, and 49ers among them – are in the unenviable position of trying to get to the postseason while hiding their quarterbacks at the same time they desperately need wins to get in. Of all the quarterback-challenged teams in the NFL, which one has the best chance to make a big noise in the postseason?

We’ve talked at length over the last few weeks about coaches who obviously need to be fired. But in the cases of Pete Carroll and Mike Tomlin, two of the most successful coaches of this era in the NFL, it’s looking more and more like the message just isn’t translating. The Steelers just got rolled by the Chiefs, and the Seahawks lost to Matt Nagy’s Bears with Nick Foles at quarterback. Is it time for these two great coaches to find other arenas?

Two AFC North teams have interesting decisions to make about their quarterbacks – the Ravens with Lamar Jackson, and the Browns with Baker Mayfield. Both quarterbacks are signed on their rookie deals through the 2022 season, but both teams would get short-term cap relief if they were able to come to terms with Jackson and Mayfield. The question is, after what we’ve seen in 2021, would it be wise for either or both teams to tie their futures to these players?