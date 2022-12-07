College Football Expert Picks, Predictions Bowl Games December 16-19, Army-Navy
College football expert picks and predictions for the bowl games from December 16th through the 19th along with Army-Navy
The Eagles will be without a veteran defensive end for at least the next four games. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles confirmed a report that defensive end Robert Quinn would go on injured reserve Tuesday as part of announcement concerning a series of roster moves. One of those moves involved the return of another defensive end to the 53-man roster. The team activated Janarius Robinson from the injured reserve list. Robinson was signed off [more]
As Kansas prepares for Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl, multiple Jayhawks have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Here’s a look at who could be departing the bowl-eligible KU football team.
Some notable Bengals injury updates.
Prior to his and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Bengals on Sunday, UC great Travis Kelce visited this local restaurant on Saturday.
Steve Layman talks about the Titans' loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are interested in signing their former catcher, Christian Vazquez, in free agency.
Michigan State football running back Jarek Broussard announced his decision to bypass one more season with the Spartans to enter the NFL draft.
After defeating the Saints 17-16 on Monday, the Buccaneers have elected to make a change at returner. Tampa Bay has waived 2021 fourth-round pick Jaelon Darden, the team announced on Tuesday. Darden was averaging 10.6 yards per punt return and 22.3 yards per kick return in 2022. He had a 25-yard kick return on Monday [more]
Mertz has spent the last three seasons as Wisconsin's starting quarterback.
The Raiders have a pair of offensive weapons that could return to play this week. But with Las Vegas playing the Rams on Thursday night, it doesn’t seem like those two players will be activated. Tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow have not yet been designated to return from injured reserve, though that [more]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Lakers
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Watkins shared the news with an edit on Twitter.
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.