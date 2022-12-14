Patriots receiver DeVante Parker ripped officials for not pulling him off the field after he had a concussion

Reuters

The U.S Department of Commerce will add the Chinese companies to a so-called Entity List as early as this week, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. YMTC declined to comment, and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours. Dozens of other Chinese entities, including YMTC, were "at risk" of being added to a trade blacklist as soon as Dec. 6, a U.S. Commerce Department official said in prepared remarks seen by Reuters last month.