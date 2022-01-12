4-Down Territory: Black head coaches, best assistants, surprise playoff teams, and Will Anderson!

Each week in “4-Down Territory, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, and Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire and Draft Wire, take on the NFL’s (and occasionally the NCAA’s) most pressing topics. In this week’s video, Doug and Luke discuss Brian Flores’ firing and how under-represented Black coaches are in today’s NFL, the best assistant coaches regardless of color who should get new gigs in 2022, which lower-seeded playoff teams could surprise, and the best player on the field for the CFP National Championship game.

Equal opportunity for all

Now that the Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores, there are two Black head coaches in the NFL – Mike Tomlin and David Culley – and two more coaches of color in Ron Rivera and Robert Saleh. In a league that has skewed more than 70% Black from a roster perspective for a long time, to have just two Black head coaches seems… less than representative. The Rooney Rule hasn’t really worked. Giving compensatory draft picks to teams who lose minority coaches and executives to other teams doesn’t seem to have any pull, either. We’ve talked about this for years, but is there any way to give coaches of color an equal opportunity at the highest levels of the game?

Doug: Sadly, I don’t think this is going to change. Because for all its talk about social justice and civil rights, the NFL doesn’t see a predominantly white group of head coaches as a problem. The league is good at providing lip service and putting rules in place when it’s challenged on this issue, but if those in power in the NFL really believed that coaches of color deserved more fair opportunities, those opportunities would happen. What we do know is that at the end of the 2018 season, five Black head coaches were fired, all five were replaced by white head coaches, and after that bloodletting, there were just two Black head coaches left – Mike Tomlin and Anthony Lynn. Now, there are two Black head coaches in the NFL – Tomlin and Culley. That’s not an accident, especially with so many coaches of color who have proved their potential.

Luke: Yeah, I’ll believe it when I see it, Doug. I echo everything you just said. This hiring cycle will once again give NFL owners no shortage of qualified candidates, too. You want up-and-coming play-callers who deserve their first crack at the top job? Byron Leftwich, Patrick Graham, Eric Bieniemy. You want someone with head-coaching experience who deserves another shot? Brian Flores obviously, Todd Bowles and Raheem Morris, as well. We go through this every year, and as always, there will be no excuse if we don’t see this issue move in the right direction yet again.

Best assistant coaches who could rise in 2022

Of all the head coaching candidates out there, which one (regardless of color) would you most like to hire if you were a team owner in need of a head coach?

Doug: Brian Daboll interests me – not just because he’s done a marvelous job as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator, but also because he’s had stints with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban – the best NFL coach ever, and the best college coach ever, not to mention two of the most demanding coaches we’ve ever seen. I think Daboll has proven the ability to make an offense go any way you want it, and his development of Josh Allen should have any owner of a team with a young quarterback looking to back up the Brinks truck.

Luke: I didn’t expect him to be available, but I’ll take Brian Flores. He wasn’t the problem in Miami, and I’m shocked they decided to keep Chris Grier instead, considering how poorly the Dolphins have drafted in recent years. Flores deserves a ton of credit for how his team responded to a terrible start this season, and instead, Dolphins fans will have to watch him build a winner somewhere else.

Surprise playoff teams

Now that the wild-card matchups are set, which lower-seeded team do you most believe could run the table, even on the road, and make it to Super Bowl LVI?

Doug: I’m coming around on the Las Vegas Raiders, the AFC”s five-seed, as a tough, resilient team you just don’t want to deal with. They transcended the Jon Gruden thing, they transcended the Henry Ruggs thing, and they just keep going. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia should be more than the interim head coach, and the Raiders should announce that right now. The regular-season finale against the Chargers was absolutely incredible, and their defense has improved enough in the second half of the season. The Raiders are a bit too reliant on Cover-3 (Gus Bradley Syndrome), but they seem to make it work. I don’t know if this is a Super Bowl team just yet, but I do know that I would not want to try and get to the Super Bowl around them right now.

Luke: I’ll take the Arizona Cardinals. They proved at the beginning of the season that they can get hot and go on a run.

The best player in the CFP National Championship?

Who was the best player on the field in the CFP National Championship?

Doug: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama. He’s not draft eligible yet, so we won’t hear his name called in April, but outside of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, I can’t think of a college player this season who’s just jumped off the tape over and over like Anderson has. It’s not just his own plays – he had two hurries, four tackles, and three stops in the National Championship loss – it’s also how opposing offensive lines have to set everything up to deal with him, allowing big plays for Anderson’s teammates. That’s when you know you’ve got it all as a pass-rusher.

Luke: …and it wasn’t even close, Doug. Just a dominant defender, and he does it all. Elite pass rusher, just as good against the run. All the physical and mental traits to be an absolute game-wrecker at the next level. He’ll be the first non-quarterback off the board next year.

