4-Down Territory: Who’s best between Bills/Chiefs/Eagles, trades, Zappe Days in Foxboro?

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Shaquill Griffin won't enjoy rewatching Jacksonville's fifth consecutive loss at Indianapolis. The veteran cornerback was picked on repeatedly by the Colts and beaten by a rookie receiver for the winning touchdown in a 34-27 loss Sunday. It was Griffin's worst performance in two years with the Jaguars and should be a clear sign that general manager Trent Baalke needs to start looking to upgrade the all-important coverage position.