4-Down Territory: Who’s best between Bills/Chiefs/Eagles, trades, Zappe Days in Foxboro?
Who's the best team between Bills/Chiefs/Eagles, which trades need to happen, and should there be a new QB in New England? 4-Down Territory investigates.
The Raiders will play the Houston Texas on Oct. 23 at Allegiant Stadium
Where do the #Raiders playoff chances stand after Week 6?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Shaquill Griffin won't enjoy rewatching Jacksonville's fifth consecutive loss at Indianapolis. The veteran cornerback was picked on repeatedly by the Colts and beaten by a rookie receiver for the winning touchdown in a 34-27 loss Sunday. It was Griffin's worst performance in two years with the Jaguars and should be a clear sign that general manager Trent Baalke needs to start looking to upgrade the all-important coverage position.
Antonia Dennard, a former NFL player who played for the Jaquars, was fatally shot outside of a bar in Berks County on Sunday.
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the NFC East after a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6
NFL Week 6 game day fits from around the league.
There is a new No. 1, though there is still an undefeated team
With a third of the season gone, the Bears and Packers are both feeling pain of a season spiraling out of control while two quarterbacks are enjoying a career rebirth.
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
The Broncos and Chargers each struggled to move the ball on Monday.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
A breakdown of the Eagles' remaining schedule, with a prediction on whether they will become the third NFL team to have an undefeated regular season.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
What's the read on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe around the NFL? Here's what an AFC exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer entering Week 6.
George Kittle and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had differing opinions on what led to their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is having a rough season that got worse Monday night in a second-half benching during the Chargers' game against the Broncos.
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
Some of football's best receivers are off in Week 7 with the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams on bye. With holes to fill, Andy Behrens has his top adds to target.