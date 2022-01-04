4-Down Territory: Antonio Brown, NCAA opt-outs, Who’s the MVP, biggest disappointment

Each Tuesday, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, and Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire and Draft Wire, take on the NFL’s (and occasionally the NCAA’s) most pressing topics. In this week’s video, Doug and Luke discuss Antonio Brown’s professional future (if he has one), the myth that college players “don’t love the game” if they opt out of bowl games, whether anybody but Aaron Rodgers can be the Most Valuable Player this season, and whether the Browns or the Seahawks are the NFL’s biggest disappointment in 2021.

Antonio Brown's future

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown quit on his team and left the field in the third quarter against the Jets in rather dramatic fashion, and the whole performance seemed to be a hype for his new single. No, we are not making this up. Given Brown’s litany of issues over his time in the NFL, is there any way another team takes a chance on him?

Doug: This incident brought back memories of Percy Harvin refusing to go in a game for the Seahawks against the Cowboys in 2014, and the Seahawks trading him to the Jets very soon after that. The difference with Brown is that he’s always produced at the NFL level. Even this season with his three-game suspension, he caught 42 passes on 62 targets for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He’s not what he once was as a player, and the drama seems to have escalated over time, but someone will come calling – maybe even for the playoffs – because Brown can still produce. And unless your name is Colin Kaepernick, that’s all that matters.

Luke: I would love to say no, but I would have said that before the Bucs signed him halfway through last year after he served an eight-game suspension. It’ll never surprise me when NFL teams continue to give players opportunities based on their talent regardless of what it brings off the field. Brown played a key role in helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl last year, and Arians made it clear after he returned from a three-game suspension this year that it was all about making another run for the Lombardi this year. Unfortunately, his brief career in Tampa Bay ended exactly like many feared it would.

NCAA players opting out: Do they "love the game?" (UGH).

On New Year’s Day, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard were the latest pundits to go off on players who opt out of bowl games, insisting that they’re doing so because they “don’t love the game” as Herbstreit and Howard did when they played, and blaming all manner of distractions, including video games. Is there any truth to this noise, or is it just two guys echoing the NCAA’s preferred party line?

Doug: Herbstreit and Howard work for ESPN, a company with a massive financial interest in players playing these games. On the same College Gameday show where they voiced these opinions, they had Lincoln Riley on to talk about his decision to bail on Oklahoma for USC. Riley insisted that this was the best thing for his family, and that was just fine. They’re blaming video games for this? Well, Herbstreit, who used to be the voice for EA Sports’ NCAA football video game, also blamed Ed O’Bannon for the loss of that gig. And Herbstreit has said that coaches should remove social media from all players. Is this in part so that college players continue to lack a forum in which to defend themselves against such ridiculous charges? We can go over specific cases like Jaylon Smith’s or Matt Corral’s, but to me, this is more about the NCAA’s unending hypocrisy, Herbstreit’s role as a mouthpiece for a syndicate, and the need to kneel before the machine. This isn’t even about football anymore. It’s about power, who wields it, and how many people seem personally insulted that players now have even half a place at the table.

Luke: It’s ridiculous. Setting aside the fact that both Kirk and Des work for ESPN, which clearly has a vested financial interest in top prospects not skipping the bowl games they broadcast, it’s just preposterous to denigrate someone’s character because they made a personal decision in a very unique situation that none of us, even Herby or Howard, will ever be in position to make. Matt Corral made the right decision, but so did Kenny Pickett. They’re both right because they both did what they believed was best for them. We should be able to give them both the same level of respect, and stop pretending there’s some moral high ground on either side, or questioning players’ love of the game because they opted out. Sure hasn’t seemed to bother Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons or Rashawn Slater, who skipped an entire season before lighting up the NFL as rookies this year.

Aaron Rodgers: Can anyone else be the NFL's MVP?

Aaron Rodgers has now thrown 35 touchdowns to four interceptions this season. He hasn’t thrown a pick since Week 10, and with all the injuries along Green Bay’s offensive line and skill positions, not to mention his own COVID issues, he’s playing as well as he ever has – perhaps as well as he did in his 2010-2011 peak. With their win over the Vikings last Sunday, the Packers are the NFC’s one-seed. Is it time to just mail the MVP award to Green Bay with his name on it, or is there anybody else who has a legitimate claim to that in Rodgers’ stead?

Doug: I think Tom Brady has a case, because Brady’s receiver corps has been scuttled due to injury, and the defense, as you know, has struggled to put a league-level secondary on the field. Which forces the quarterback to play catch-up. But Rodgers has played so ridiculously well down the stretch, I think that makes the ultimate difference. I would also say that if the Bills go anywhere in the playoffs, Josh Allen should get some consideration, because he is the Bills’ entire offense at this point.

Luke: Rodgers has locked it up. Tom Brady had a chance to challenge him for it, but the Saints game ruined that a few weeks back. Jonathan Taylor should obviously still get consideration, but this is usually a quarterback’s award, and Rodgers has had an incredible season despite the missing pieces you mentioned. Hopefully, we’ll get a Rodgers vs. Brady rematch in the NFC title game in Lambeau.

Biggest disappointment this season: Browns or Seahawks?

The Browns were eliminated from the postseason before they even took the field against the Steelers on Monday night, and then things got worse for Cleveland’s offense. They were a pick for many to at least get to the AFC Championship game. Are they the league’s biggest disappointment this season?

Doug: I think the Browns have to be. Because the playoff talk seemed entirely legitimate. Baker Mayfield was coming off a 2020 season in which he threw 30 touchdowns to nine interceptions if you include the playoffs, and the Browns came very close to dethroning the Chiefs in the divisional round. They made smart additions on defense – John Johnson !!! and Troy Hill. Safety Grant Delpit, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury, was coming back, and safety was the biggest hole on that entire team. The draft brought talented young players in Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Schwartz, and Demetric Felton. But none of it worked. The defense didn’t get better, Mayfield regressed mightily due to injury and poor mechanics, and the offense really didn’t work – before and after Odell Beckham. I’ll be fascinated to see what happens with this team, and with Mayfield, in 2022. Will they give Mayfield the second contract, or is that done?

Luke: I think Cleveland makes a strong case, for sure. The other contender for that title is the Seattle Seahawks. Sure, they didn’t have Russell Wilson for a few games, but their problems this year have been way bigger than that. This is a team that went 12-4 last season, has averaged double-digit wins going back to 2012, and they’re somehow 6-10. They look lost on both sides of the ball, Wilson and Pete Carroll could both be on the way out this offseason, and they won’t even have a top-10 pick to show for this awful season because they already traded it away.

