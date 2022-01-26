4-Down Territory: Aaron Rodgers’ future, overtime rules, picking AFC/NFC champs

We have a special guest in this week’s “4-Down Territory,” as Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield joins Doug Farrar to discuss the NFL’s most pressing topics. Erstwhile host Luke Easterling will be back next week, but Mark hit it out of the park regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future plans, how to fix the NFL’s overtime mess, and who will represent the NFC and AFC in Super Bowl XVI.

What's Aaron Rodgers' next move?

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

As is his wont, Aaron Rodgers will take some time to consider his NFL future after the Packers’ shocking divisional round loss to the 49ers on Saturday. One thing that could be pushing him in alternate directions is Green Bay’s salary cap situation in the 2022 league year – they’re projected to be $44.8 million over the cap, they have to sign Davante Adams to a new contract or lose him in free agency, and Rodgers said after the loss that he’s not interested in hanging around for a rebuild. With all that in mind, where do you think Aaron Rodgers will be in 2022?

Mark: Despite the “bouquets” that Rodgers seemed to be sending towards the Green Bay front office in recent weeks – to borrow a phrase from Bill Belichick – it certainly does not seem like he will be back in Green Bay. The financials might be forcing the organization into a rebuild, which he has already indicated he does not want to endure. Denver certainly seems to make sense, although dealing with Mahomes and Herbert twice a season does not seem overly appealing. A team to watch? The Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger riding off into the sunset, Mike Tomlin already on record that he does not want to start a rookie, and Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins the current options on the roster, Rodgers could be an enticing option for the Steelers.

Doug: Cue the googly eyes between Rodgers and Tomlin from Week 4. I don’t think the Packers are going to have the scratch to sign Adams, who will get – and deserve – at least $20 million per year in gross contract value. Aaron Rodgers is not going to play with the Packers without Davante Adams. I don’t know much, but I do know that. And if he retires, he’s going to go into a withdrawal spiral when it comes to attention. So, I think he winds up in Denver. The Broncos have the ninth overall pick and four in the top 75, and they’ll happily throw down for an actual quarterback after missing the playoffs every year since 2015. The franchise’s current ownership uncertainty might scuttle that, but if things are stable up top, that’s where I think he goes. The Broncos have everything but a quarterback, and Rodgers won’t have to tolerate a rebuild. I don’t think the Steelers are as close.

Story continues

It's time to change the NFL's overtime rules, right?

(Syndication Democrat And Chronicle)

In the 2018 AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes never got the ball in overtime against the Patriots, who advanced to Super Bowl LIII. In the 2021 AFC divisional round, Josh Allen never got the ball in overtime against the Chiefs, who advanced to the AFC Championship game. Is it time for the NFL to change the overtime rules so that both teams get a chance to score, regardless of what the first team does?

Mark: I am certainly sympathetic to my friends who coach on the defensive side of the football who, after seeing how the league has devalued defensive play already, are now seeing people like us talk about giving both quarterbacks a chance in overtime and ignoring the fact that if a defense gets a stop – or holds a team to a field goal – that quarterback gets the chance. But this from NFL research has me thinking it is time to alter the overtime rules, at least for the playoffs. Under the current overtime rules, there have been 11 playoff games. Teams that won the coin toss have a record of 10-1, with the only loss being the 2018 Saints against the Rams. Seven of those teams won with a touchdown on the opening drive. For a solution? Play a ten minute quarter, and if you are still tied at the end of that, then sudden death.

Doug: Something needs to change. I’m not saying that it needs to be as insane as the college overtime rules, where the NCAA had to amend things to avoid seven-quarter overtimes, but it strikes me as unfair for any team to not get a chance to match a touchdown after regulation. The simple solution in the Chiefs-Bills game would be to give the Bills one drive to match Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. If they fall short, game over. The NFL amended its overtime rules after Brett Favre wasn’t able to make a Super Bowl against the Saints in the 2009 NFC Championship game. We now have two instances in four seasons in which two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks – maybe the NFL’s two best quarterbacks – never had a chance in overtime. In the names of Mahomes and Allen, it’s time for the NFL to figure this out. The Chiefs proposed such a rule change in 2019 after that Championship game, but the league tabled it and said it would spend the next year figuring it out. Nearly four years later, here we are.

Who represents the NFC in Super Bowl XVI: 49ers or Rams?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s time for conference championship picks, and let’s start with the NFC Championship game. Who gets to Super Bowl LVI between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, and why?

Mark: I’m riding with the 49ers. I am certainly not a believer in QB Winz, but Jimmy Garoppolo is now 6-0 against the Rams, and part of the reason? How quickly he gets the ball out of his hands. He was the fifth-fastest QB this season in terms of “time to throw,” averaging 2.55 seconds from snap to release this year. In his two games against the Rams this year he was even faster, averaging 2.33 seconds. That quick decision-making and snap release can neutralize the Rams’ fearsome pass rush, and give the offense a chance to score points. On the defensive side of the ball, you want to try and neutralize Cooper Kupp, and we saw last week DeMeco Ryans did just that to Davante Adams. Finally, this 49ers team seems to have that mojo working for them, and many are starting to get 2017 Eagles vibes from them as a group. I don’t think they are done just yet.

Doug: I think the Rams win in a squeaker. I know the 49ers have had their number of late, and Matthew Stafford got a little too cute with two deep interceptions in the Rams’ Week 18 overtime loss, but after his remarkable performance against the Buccaneers, we may see a Stafford who’s less about the gamble and more about the pinpoint throw. Jimmy Garoppolo also threw two picks in that last game, and both were late deep throws over the middle under pressure. That’s who Jimmy G has been all along, and as long as the Rams’ safety depth holds out, you’re going to see more of the same. I can’t say enough about what 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans did to Tampa Bay’s offense, but the Rams’ offense right now is a different level of problematic. The Rams open as 3.5-point favorites per Tipico, and I think that’s about right. Maybe take the under there.

Who represents the AFC in Super Bowl XVI: Chiefs or Bengals?

(Albert Cesare / The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Finally, who from the AFC between the Bengals and Chiefs will represent their conference in Super Bowl LVI, and why?

Mark: It is hard in the wake of Sunday night, and really this weekend on the whole, to avoid picking Kansas City. The magic of Mahomes looms large here, and while Joe Burrow has firmly placed himself among the elite young passers in the AFC with his play this season, getting sacked nine times against an offense like Tennessee’s is one thing. But if he is sacked that many times against Kansas City, leading to a few more possessions for Mahomes? That will be tough to overcome.

I would imagine the Chiefs do not blitz as much as they did back in Week 17, and pick their spots a little more, to avoid giving Burrow an opportunity to attack their Cover 0 pressure schemes with some quick screens or back-shoulder throws to Chase. Now, do the Bengals have a chance at winning this? Absolutely. Again, they beat this team just a few weeks ago, and Burrow has played and won some huge games on the road before, most notably one down in Tuscaloosa that also had the world watching, so Cincinnati has a shot. They’ll just need to protect Burrow a whole heck of a lot better to pull off the upset.

Doug: It’s funny – when I first wrote the rundown for this video, I was going to pick a close win for the Chiefs. And then, I went back and re-watched Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ Week 17 win over Kansas City. As is always the case, Burrow was pressured a lot – he was sacked four times, and pressured on 16 of his 45 dropbacks outside of sacks. And when pressured, Burrow completed seven of 10 passes for 138 yards, a touchdown, no picks, and a passer rating of 145.8. That’s just nuts.

I looked at Burrow’s passing chart again, and it reminded me that Burrow barely threw over the middle at all – instead, he forced the Chiefs’ defensive backs into one-on-ones with Ja’Marr Chase, who had more receiving yards than Patrick Mahomes had passing yards. And that’s the other thing – Mahomes had a decent game with two touchdown passes and no interceptions, but the Chiefs scored just three points in the second half. Burrow brought his team back from deficits of 14-0, 21-7, and 28-14 to win the game. Steve Spagnuolo will no doubt make adjustments, but Burrow is playing at a level that’s the equal of Mahomes and Josh Allen. We could see another kind of Chiefs-Bills firestorm here.

The more I watched, and the more I thought, the more I became convinced that the Bengals are about to pull off quite the upset, getting to the Super Bowl for the first time since the end of the 1988 season.

1

1