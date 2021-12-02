4 Dolphins who need to step up in Week 13 vs. the New York Giants

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their Week 13 matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, and they want to earn a sixth victory on the season.

Joe Judge’s team is planning to start Mike Glennon this week with Daniel Jones dealing with a neck injury which will significantly impact their overall athleticism on offense.

Miami’s strong defense that has really come on in recent weeks is looking to continue their string of performances and completely shut down anything the Giants have going for them.

These are four players who can really affect this contest with stellar play.

RB Myles Gaskin

The Giants have been horrific against the run this season, giving up 127.7 yards per game on the ground. That’s the sixth-highest average in the NFL.

Unfortunately, Miami’s rushing attack has been the second-worst in the league, averaging just 80.2 yards. That’s why Myles Gaskin and the rest of the group need to run strong this weekend.

If they can continue to commit to the running game like they have the last few weeks, the Dolphins should be able to move up and down the field.

QB Tua Tagovailoa

You always want your quarterback to perform well, but Tagovailoa is building on two really strong starts since coming back in the second half of the game against Baltimore.

The former Crimson Tide signal-caller needs to continue to help his team out by getting rid of the ball quickly, minimalizing the effects of a poor offensive line. He may even be able to help his team with his legs, as option plays have been effective this year, and Tagovailoa hasn’t really run out of them at all. He could get that seventh rushing touchdown, or just keep them on their toes.

LG Austin Jackson

The most impactful player on the Giants’ defense is Leonard Williams. On the season, Williams has 5.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He does line up in different positions, but his most frequent spot seems to be over the left guard.

With both Gaskin and Tagovailoa’s success relying on the offensive line, Jackson has a huge matchup this week. He’ll need to stay with it and use that strength and athleticism to keep up with Williams all day because the defensive lineman will not relent.

EDGE Jaelan Phillips

The Giants seem to have a poor offensive line nearly every year, and this one is no different. Former first-round pick Andrew Thomas is expected to be protecting the blindside of Mike Glennon, and Phillips will likely spend some time lining up across from him.

Phillips has an opportunity to have another huge game this week. His plethora of moves can certainly help him get by Thomas, and with Glennon not being the most mobile quarterback in the world, the former Miami Hurricane should be able to come up with some sacks.

