4 Dolphins who need to step up against the Saints in Week 16

The 7-7 Miami Dolphins will take on the 7-7 New Orleans Saints on Monday night at Caesars Superdome.

Brian Flores’ team is expected to get their two impressive rookies back into the lineup after missing their Week 15 matchup due to COVID protocols. With a mostly full team, they’ll look to improve to 8-7 and increase their chances to make the postseason.

New Orleans, on the other hand, has 15 players on the reserve/COVID list as of Sunday morning, including their top two available quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. If they can’t go, it will be up to rookie Ian Book to take the first snaps of his career.

If the Dolphins want to extend their winning streak to seven games, these players will have to show up and show out.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah and LB Jaelan Phillips

Ogbah and Phillips have both been great on the edge this year, even though the rookie rushes from different positions throughout the course of a game.

These two have two big tasks on Monday. The first is to contain Book. At Notre Dame, Book was famous for escaping the pocket and making plays on the run. That style of play can be stopped if the edge rushers commit to keeping him in between the tackles.

The second task Ogbah and Phillips will have is obviously bringing down the quarterback. New Orleans might be without both of their starting tackles, so getting to Book might be easier than expected. They’ll just need to make sure that they actually wrap him up and finish sacks. If they can do that, they could each have multiple this game.

QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Saints defense is the 19th-ranked unit in the league in terms of passing yards allowed per game (240.2). Tagovailoa should have all of his favorite weapons at his disposal to attack this secondary.

Marshon Lattimore will likely be able to slow down either Mike Gesicki or DeVante Parker and CJ Gardner-Johnson could be tasked with limiting Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa needs to continue making quick decisions and getting the ball to the open target. If he has another two-interception game like he last week, the Dolphins may not be able to overcome that.

S Jevon Holland

Holland has been one of Miami’s most important defenders this season. He missed last week’s game against the Jets due to being on the reserve/COVID list, and he was clearly missed.

This week, he will hop back into his role of the do-it-all safety. He will be used to rush the passer, make big hits in the run game, and limit weapons in the passing game.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is so important to their offense, that it wouldn’t hurt to have the rookie safety put some extra attention on him. If they can keep him from going off, this offense shouldn’t be too difficult to stop.

