4 Dolphins considered among the best at their position by peers

It’s been nearly two weeks since the Miami Dolphins last took the field, losing a wild-card round matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but accolades and honors are still being awarded.

The NFLPA conducted its own “Players All Pro” teams which are voted by the players themselves. Specifically, players vote for others at their own position and then the position they go against. For example, wide receivers vote for wide receivers and then cornerbacks.

The union released the top five for each position, and the Miami Dolphins had four representatives – wide receiver Tyreek Hill (fourth), fullback Alec Ingold (third), left tackle Terron Armstead (fourth) and free safety Jevon Holland (fifth).

None of these are all that shocking. Armstead probably gets a lot of respect for his play prior to this year and his grit for playing through the injury because this wasn’t his best year.

It’s pretty awesome to see Holland getting that love so early in his career. The sky is the limit for his ability.

List

Grading Dolphins defensive linemen after their 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire