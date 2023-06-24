4 depth players we are rooting for to make the Steelers roster

When the Pittsburgh Steelers get together for training camp, the staff will have to trim the roster from 90 all the way down to 53. Many of those spots are already spoken for but here are four backups who might be considered on the roster bubble that we are rooting for to make the team.

There are going to be some interesting changes to the Steelers running back depth chart. We think the Steelers will keep three running backs and no fullback in lieu of an extra tight end. And we want to see Anthony McFarland Jr. be that third running back. He knows the offense and has some athleticism.

TE Zach Gentry

The hope is the Steelers will go ahead and keep four tight ends, making Gentry’s job safe. He’s such a good blocker there should be no doubt but it would be unprecedented for Pittsburgh to keep four tight ends.

WR Hakeem Butler

The Steelers are pretty well set with their top four receivers so we want to see Butler make the team. As a draft guy, his skills in college were crazy and we want to see if he can get some of that back in the NFL.

G Kevin Dotson

We are definitely rooting for Kevin Dotson to get his mojo back and stick with the Steelers. He showed as a rookie he can play and when he’s on he is an excellent player. I’m not ready for Pittsburgh to give up on him yet.

