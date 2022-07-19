4 defensive linemen the Rams could sign to provide depth in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams boast a formidable starting defensive line unit that features Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines, and A’Shawn Robinson. But behind Donald, Gaines, and Robinson, the Rams are lacking depth along the defensive front.

The lack of depth stems from Sebastian Joseph-Day departing in free agency, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. The recent news of Bobby Brown being suspended for the first six games of the upcoming campaign due to a PED violation hurts the depth even more, leaving the defensive line thin.

With the Rams needing some help on the defensive line, here are four players they should consider signing ahead of the 2022 season.

Linval Joseph

Greg Gaines has proven himself to be a mainstay on the defensive line for the Rams after notching career-best marks in combined tackles (55), sacks (4.5), and tackles for loss (4) in 2021. That being said, Los Angeles could use another interior defender that can clog running lanes.

Joseph might be turning 34 years old in October, but he showed in 2021 that he still has some gas left in the tank. The two-time Pro Bowler accrued 57 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack in 12 starts for the Los Angeles Chargers a season ago.

Throughout last season, Joseph was on the field for 47.4 percent of the defensive snaps for the Chargers, rotating on the interior with Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington, and Justin Jones. Adding Joseph would give the Rams a stout run defender that can rotate behind Gaines at nose tackle.

Sheldon Richardson

Similar to their secondary, the Rams prefer to have defensive linemen that are versatile enough to play multiple positions. Richardson is an interesting defensive lineman that could provide depth at nearly every spot in the trenches.

Richardson would likely spend most of his time at defensive end behind Donald and Robinson, but he could move to the interior in obvious passing situations. The former first-round selection spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings where he posted 39 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

An injury to Donald, Robinson, or Gaines could prove to be detrimental to the Rams in 2022 if they stand pat with their current depth chart. Bringing in a veteran like Richardson would give Los Angeles plenty of versatility on the defensive front behind their starting unit.

Danny Shelton

There are some massive human beings in the NFL and Danny Shelton is one of them. Shelton is another former first-round pick on the open market that spent last year with the New York Giants following a one-year stint with the Detroit Lions in 2020.

After operating as a nose tackle for the Cleveland Browns from 2015 to 2017, Shelton’s most productive years came with the New England Patriots from 2018 to 2019. The Washington product helped the Patriots defeat the Rams in the Super Bowl in 2018 while providing formidable defense in the interior.

Shelton operated as a depth option in 2021 on the Giants and he would do the same for the Rams in 2022. A nose tackle duo of Gaines and Shelton would be solid following the untimely suspension of Brown before training camp begins.

Nicholas Williams

Once again, versatility is a trait that the Rams are fond of on both sides of the ball. If Los Angeles elects to browse the open market for depth on the defensive line, finding a player that can play multiple positions could be prioritized.

Williams isn’t a household name, but he’s put together solid campaigns for the Detroit Lions in the past two seasons. Williams has been deployed as a defensive end and a defensive tackle, giving the Rams someone that could potentially be a resourceful depth option.

Before joining the Lions in 2020, Williams’ best season came in 2019 with the Chicago Bears when he recorded 42 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and six sacks. Despite totaling only 1.5 sacks in the previous two years, getting a chance to play alongside Donald, Robinson, Gaines, and Leonard Floyd could give Williams an opportunity to showcase more of his pass-rushing chops.

