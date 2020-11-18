4 days before Eagles game, 3 more Browns placed on COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Browns placed three more players on the NFL's COVID reserve list Wednesday, four days before they're scheduled to face the Eagles in Cleveland.

The Browns announced that starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin, long snapper Charley Hughlett and kicker Cody Parkey were placed on the COVID list.

They join offensive tackle Chris Hubbard and fullback Andy Janovich, who are already on the COVID list.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Conklin, Hughlett and Parkey have not tested positive but were placed on the COVID list after coming into close contact with a Browns staff member or coach who did test positive.

He reported that if they test negative throughout the week, they may be available for the game against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Parkey, who spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons here, is the most accurate kicker in Eagles history at 87.5 percent and holds numerous franchise records, including most points in a season with 150 in 2014, which remains an NFL rookie record.

He's best-known around here, however, for the double-doink — his 43-yard last-second game-winning field goal attempt in the Eagles-Bears playoff game in 2018 that hit the left upright and crossbar before failing to go through the goalposts, giving the Eagles a 16-15 win.

Parkey has made 11 of 12 field goal attempts this year and 23 of 24 PATs. He hasn't kicked against the Eagles since the 2018 playoff game.

The Browns do have placekicker Matt McCrane on the practice squad. He's 8-for-12 on field goal attempts in his career with the Cards, Steelers and Raiders.

As per NFL protocol, the Browns are now in the so-called intensive protocol and are holding all meetings on Wednesday remotely. They're scheduled to practice at 2 p.m.

The NFL's COVID reserve list is for players who have either tested positive and are quarantining or have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Safety Marcus Epps remains the only player on the Eagles' COVID list. He's been on the list since Nov. 5.

Earlier this season, Matt Pryor missed a game on the COVID list, although he did not contract the virus. Lane Johnson, Nate Gerry and Jordan Mailata were on the list before training camp began.

