4 Cup crew chiefs penalized for Martinsville violations
Four NASCAR Cup crew chiefs have been fined $10,000 each for lug nut violations discovered after Sunday’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Those penalized are:
* Chad Knaus, crew chief for the No. 24 Chevrolet driven by William Byron.
* Adam Stevens, crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota driven by Kyle Busch.
* Brian Pattie, crew chief for the No. 17 Ford driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
* Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for the No. 12 Ford driven by Ryan Blaney.
Also penalized was Team Penske crew member Dave Nichols Jr., who was involved in the post-race scuffle between Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano and their respective teams. Nichols Jr. has been suspended from Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.
There were no other penalties issued.