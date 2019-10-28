4 Cup crew chiefs penalized for Martinsville violations

Four NASCAR Cup crew chiefs have been fined $10,000 each for lug nut violations discovered after Sunday’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Those penalized are:

* Chad Knaus, crew chief for the No. 24 Chevrolet driven by William Byron.

* Adam Stevens, crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota driven by Kyle Busch.

* Brian Pattie, crew chief for the No. 17 Ford driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

* Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for the No. 12 Ford driven by Ryan Blaney.

Also penalized was Team Penske crew member Dave Nichols Jr., who was involved in the post-race scuffle between Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano and their respective teams. Nichols Jr. has been suspended from Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

There were no other penalties issued.

