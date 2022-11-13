4 critical matchups for Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 10

If the Washington Commanders [4-5] have a chance to upset the Philadelphia Eagles [8-0] in Week 10, they need to win multiple matchups.

When the Eagles dominated the Commanders 24-8 in Week 3, Philadelphia’s defensive line overwhelmed Washington’s offensive line with nine sacks. The Commanders could not sustain drives on offense because they couldn’t protect quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz didn’t help things either, often holding onto the football too long.

Washington looks a bit different this time around. Its defense looks completely different. The defensive line is dominant, and the secondary is playing with more confidence. The Eagles will test the D-line and Washington’s confidence.

We’ve picked four matchups that could determine the outcome of the Commanders’ Monday night battle against the Eagles.

Commanders O-line vs. Eagles D-line

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) and Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

We try to focus on one-on-one matchups, but after how this matchup went down in Week 3, it’s absolutely critical the Commanders find a way to protect Heinicke. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times on that day. Things can’t possibly be that bad, can they? You wouldn’t think so. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner needs to find ways to utilize the tight ends more and give Heinicke three-step drops to get rid of the ball quicker.

Making matters worse, Washington left guard Andrew Norwell, and current starting center Tyler Larsen are questionable for Monday.

Commanders DTs Jonathan Allen & Daron Payne vs. Eagles interior O-line

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have a terrific offensive line. The Commanders have an excellent defensive line. Where Washington gets the most pressure is inside with defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. If Philly’s three interior linemen [LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Isaac Seamaulo] can stop Allen and Payne, Washington’s defense will struggle. Allen and Payne are difference-makers, along with defensive end Montez Sweat. But if Allen and Payne are slowed down, Sweat will be, too.

Story continues

The Commanders must have the upper hand here.

Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste vs. Eagles CB A.J. Brown

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) deflects a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

You should expect Washington cornerback Benjamin St-Juste to see plenty of Philly star wideout A.J. Brown. Brown had 85 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, but it was DeVonta Smith who had a career game. Brown is even more comfortable with Jalen Hurts now and has been lighting teams up. St-Juste had his share of battles against Justin Jefferson last week, winning some and losing some. Brown is his next challenge. Brown is always going to make plays, but don’t count out St-Juste here.

Commanders WRs Terry McLaurin & Jahan Dotson vs. Eagles CBs Darius Slay & James Bradberry

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass for a first down against New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24). Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin has had plenty of success against James Bradberry. He’s also had success against Darius Slay. Slay and Bradberry are playing at a Pro Bowl level right now. The Commanders need rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson to take some of the pressure off McLaurin, giving Taylor Heinicke another weapon to challenge Philly’s talented cornerbacks. Both receivers can win these battles, but they need help from the quarterback position.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire