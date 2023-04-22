4 Cowboys who are next in line for contract extensions

With the 2023 NFL draft arriving in less than a week, the focus for many teams has been preparing for the biggest offseason event the league holds. Yet that hasn’t stopped the Dallas Cowboys from handling a little bit of other business for their future.

The team made some financial moves recently when they picked up the fifth-year option for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and announced right tackle Terence Steele had signed his second-round tender as a restricted free agent. Lamb’s option will guarantee him over $17.9 million in 2024, while Steele’s tender pays him $4.3 million for the upcoming season. Both moves were expected, and both are players the Cowboys will continue to attempt to sign to long-term deals.

Dallas shouldn’t be done working extensions this offseason as there are a few candidates who the team would be wise to lock up now rather than waiting.

WR CeeDee Lamb

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Cowboys did the obvious thing and made sure to keep Lamb in the fold for the next two seasons, but the goal is to have the All-Pro WR around for even longer. Lamb proved he was ready to take over as the No. 1 option in the passing game and the franchise’s next star to wear the storied number 88.

At just 24-years old, the team would be wise to extend Lamb before he has another huge year and increases the size of his contract. Coming off a season where he caught 107 passes, had 1,359 receiving yards and nine scores in just 12 games with a healthy Dak Prescott, there’s no telling just how much better Lamb’s numbers can be with a full 17 games with his top signal caller.

CB Trevon Diggs

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Like Lamb, Diggs is a member of the 2020 draft class, and is an All-Pro performer. Unlike Lamb, however, Diggs is in the last year of his contract and isn’t signed past the 2023 season. That’s a problem for the Cowboys, who are not in position to lose their best CB.

Diggs is due to make $4.3 million this season, a number that’s expected to skyrocket with his next deal. Since entering the NFL, Diggs has 17 interceptions, including a league-leading 11 in 2022, and is one of the biggest ballhawks in the game. In his three years with the Cowboys, Diggs has earned two Pro Bowl nods and has one First-Team All-Pro to his name, so he’s due for a hefty raise.

That should come in Dallas, sooner rather than later, and executive vice president Stephen Jones has mentioned that extending Diggs is on his radar.

Stephen Jones says the front office will explore signing CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs to extensions this offseason. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/CGYkx5SjbN — Cowboys Nation (@CowboyNationDAL) February 28, 2023

The Cowboys cannot allow Diggs to hit free agency, where they could be outbid for his services. It’s expected a deal for Diggs will average north of $20 million per year, but the quicker the team signs the CB, the cheaper it’ll be.

The team could use the franchise tag on Diggs if they fail to work out a long-term deal, which will cost the team over $18 million (based on the 2023 tag number for a CB). The smarter course of action would be to extend Diggs and keep one of their building block stars for years to come and lowering his short-term cap hit.

Center Tyler Biadasz

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

This deal may have to wait to see who the Cowboys draft, but if the team believes Biadasz is their answer at center, locking him up to a long-term deal would be good business. Biadasz has been the starting center for the last two seasons and continues to improve, making his first Pro Bowl in 2022 as a down-line replacement.

Biadasz has been the unsung hero on the offensive line in the last two seasons, starting every game, playing 2,268 snaps, and not given up a sack (according to PFF). He was once considered the weak link of the unit, but the four-year veteran become a reliable part of the rebuild upfront.

The team has been looking into interior offensive linemen in the draft, but Biadasz’s play has made center less of a need. The Cowboys are in good hands with Biadasz in the middle and extending him now could make it clear that he’s in their future plans.

QB Dak Prescott

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

This is a no-brainer, the Cowboys need to extend Prescott, and doing it ASAP would be the best thing for the team. Prescott has two years left on the deal he signed two years ago, but waiting to re-up with the face of the franchise could lead to disastrous implications.

By re-signing the QB now, the team can stop Prescott from playing 2024 on the last year of his deal, which would give him the upper hand in negotiations. The Cowboys can’t tag Prescott as a condition of his current deal and waiting to sign him may cost the team valuable salary cap dollars. Dallas surely doesn’t want Prescott to play out the last year of the deal and then hit free agency where the price for a top-tier QB would be costlier than the team wants to pay.

The organization should also want to extend Prescott before the Cincinnati Bengals re-sign QB Joe Burrow, the Los Angeles Chargers extend QB Justin Herbert or the Baltimore Ravens (or another team) pony up for QB Lamar Jackson. The Cowboys have already waited too long and have seen the rival Philadelphia Eagles extend QB Jalen Hurts to a mega deal and watched the New Orleans Saints sign QB Derek Carr to a big payday. Waiting until any other deal is done is risking the cost to keep Prescott going higher.

Signing Prescott now also allows the team to free up money in the short-term to use on improving the team around him.

It’s not easy to find franchise quarterbacks, but the Cowboys have one and he’s still in the prime of his career. Getting a deal done now with Prescott would be ideal for the team, and presumably, save them money in the long run. The cost for QBs never goes down, it always goes up, and extending Prescott this offseason is the best thing for the organization.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire