4 cornerbacks the Patriots can add to replace J.C. Jackson

The departure of J.C. Jackson leaves a huge hole in the New England Patriots’ defense.

Bill Belichick went from Stephon Gilmore and Jackson anchoring the secondary to Jalen Mills as the top option. Jackson joined the Los Angeles Chargers on a five-year, $82.5 million contract — money the Patriots simply don’t have to spend.

Money is currently the issue. The Patriots spent a ton on players in free agency last offseason and there isn’t much leftover, especially with the task of re-signing veterans like Devin McCourty, Matt Slater, Nick Folk and Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots’ depth at the cornerback position currently consists of Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade. Let’s take a dive into cheaper options at cornerback that New England can consider.

D.J. Reed, Seahawks

Reed is one of the top cornerbacks available currently.

The 25-year-old has been reliable for most of his four-year career. He had 78 tackles, two interceptions, batted away 10 passes and recovered a fumble with the Seahawks last year. He only allowed completions 51.5% of his targets for 383 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

This would be a strong candidate to step in and immediately make a major impact. As aforementioned, money is the main issue in signing Reed.

Joe Haden, Steelers

The 32-year-old cornerback would not be the future or a standout player.

But, he’s a solid cornerback who carries a veteran presence and can still play. The Patriots have youth and inexperience at the position currently and the safety group is the main place of guidance now. He’s on the later part of his career and could be the No. 2 or 3 cornerback while signing for a 1-2 year deal.

Haden is a veteran that could be brought in on a cheap deal to provide depth and necessary leadership.

Ahkello Witherspoon, Steelers

Witherspoon is another Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback hitting free agency.

He was traded midseason in 2021 and was quickly inserted into the starting lineup — finishing nine games with the Steelers by grabbing three interceptions and having nine pass deflections. Witherspoon was the second-highest graded cornerback in man-to-man coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots could sign the 26-year-old to a cost friendly deal and add youth with him.

Donte Jackson, Panthers

Jackson is a speedy cornerback who came into the league out of LSU with great potential. But, the Carolina Panthers had players like James Bradberry and Stephon Gilmore to assume the CB1 role. The Panthers how have Gilmore, Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson — leaving room to let Jackson walk.

He’s had two-plus interceptions in each of his four NFL years and has the potential to be coached up to a great player. Jackson, if he isn’t too expensive, could be a great option for the Patriots.

