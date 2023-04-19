4 considerations if Texans were to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance

Anyone in the NFL knows Brock Purdy is the San Francisco 49ers’ new starting quarterback. Don’t let the elbow injury and PCL surgery be a distraction.

The 49ers also signed former New York Jets and Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency. The former 2018 first-rounder won’t exactly be competing for the starting job, but he could prove to be an effective backup for Purdy.

If the 49ers intend for Darnold to be Purdy’s backup, where does that leave Trey Lance, their former 2021 No. 3 overall pick?

That is the question NFL teams are asking San Francisco. If the Texans are among the number of teams asking general manager John Lynch about a deal, here are four considerations Houston has to keep in mind.

Compensation

A compensation package was run by Kyle Madson, managing editor of the Niners Wire, and he approved of a hypothetical deal with Houston.

The Texans would trade their 2023 Nos. 73 (Round 3), 161 (Round 5), 203 (Round 6) overall and a 2024 sixth-rounder to the 49ers for Lance, 2023 No. 173 (Round 5) overall, and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Houston would still have 10 picks in the draft along with their twin first-rounders.

Does Trey Lance satisfy quarterback as a need?

The Texans would have tremendous flexibility with the second pick in Round 1 if they believed Lance were their quarterback for even 2023.

If they thought they were set at quarterback, they could work the phones with a team looking to jump the Indianapolis Colts, and that would give them even more capital to work with now and possibly in future drafts.

If the Texans had a player they really wanted, there would be nothing any other team could do about it. Houston would be able to select Alabama defensive end Will Anderson with no problem.

Should the Texans be wrong and Lance flames out, they still have two first-rounders next year.

Lance would be a developmental piece

There still isn’t a lot that is known about Lance, but he remains a fascinating signal caller. Should the Texans use their No. 2 overall pick to select a quarterback, Case Keenum could be the backup, and Lance could develop behind the scenes. Houston would then have a quarterback they could trade at some point in the future, pending their 2023 first-round quarterback works out.

Or maybe Lance simply takes over and that guy goes.

Davis Mills

texans-davis-mills-29-33rd-team-qb-power-rankings

If Houston trades for Lance, it will be a crowded quarterback room even before they select another one, if they do at all.

If the Texans draft a quarterback, Mills would be battling for a roster spot, not just the chance to backup the rookie.

If the Texans don’t go with a quarterback, it means Mills could still be a viable option to beat out Case Keenum and Lance for the starting job. Who wants to see the second full season of Mills as the starter?

