4 Colts who underachieved in 2021

The Indianapolis Colts may have a roster that has a solid foundation built into it over the last few years but there were some players who failed to meet expectations during the 2021 season.

Whether it was due to nagging injuries, a reduced role or simply due to the nature of an athlete underperforming, the Colts weren’t without players who didn’t live up to their potential in 2021.

In order to have underachieved, there needs to be a baseline of expectation. For instance, the Colts signed defensive end Isaac Rochell in free agency. Even at the time, though, we knew he mostly would be a rotational pass rusher at most. So the fact that he didn’t record a sack doesn’t mean he really underperformed because there wasn’t an expectation that he would hold a big role.

After taking a look at the Colts’ players who exceeded expectations, here four players who underachieved in 2021:

LT Eric Fisher

While it wasn’t all bad for Fisher in 2021, it’s difficult to not look past the deficiencies he showed. Coming back from an Achilles tear is never easy, especially for a 30-year-old left tackle. And maybe the time off without training camp had an impact. But Fisher struggled when it came to pass protection.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher’s 41 total pressures allowed were 13th-most in the NFL among all offensive tackles. His seven sacks allowed were tied for the 11th-most among tackles and tied a career-high for himself.

Fisher’s run blocking was strong, though, so it saved him a bit from being benched. Now, it remains to be seen if the Colts will bring him back for another season.

RB Nyheim Hines

Now before you start throwing vegetables and yelling at me on Twitter, you should know that putting Hines on this list has less to do with him and more to do with the shocking game plan the Colts had each week to limit his touches.

Hines underachieved in the truest sense of the phrase. Given his history with various quarterbacks, Hines still maintained a baseline of a certain role as a pass catcher during his first three seasons. All of that changed when Carson Wentz came into town.

Despite Hines recording a career-high 6.1 yards per touch, the running back recorded the fewest targets (57), receptions (40), receiving yards (310), touches (96) and yards per game (18.2) of his career.

It goes without saying that Hines needs to be involved more moving forward.

S Khari Willis

Going into Year 3 for the safety in Willis was a big deal. He has quietly been a fixture in the defense since taking over the start role early during his rookie season. But the 2021 season wasn’t so kind to Willis in one phase of the game.

While we know his strong suit is playing closer to the line of scrimmage and making plays as an enforcer, Willis has shown the ability to make plays in coverage. That part of his game took a step back in 2021, though.

According to Pro Football Focus, Willis allowed 14 receptions on 19 targets for 246 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The 115.2 passer rating in coverage and 17.6 yards per reception marks were the worst of his career thus far.

Brighter days should be ahead because Willis is a talented player who has proven capable of performing better than he did. But it was not a pretty season in coverage for the Michigan State product.

C Ryan Kelly

Yes, Kelly was a Pro Bowler in 2021. Not an alternate selection. He was named to the Pro Bowl. And yes, Kelly suffered an unimaginable tragedy when his wife suffered a miscarriage during the regular season, forcing him to miss two games. Mustering up the strength to return after that is nothing short of heroic.

But even before tragedy struck, Kelly wasn’t playing at the level we had been used to seeing him. From Weeks 1-12, he was leading all centers in pressures allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. He wound up allowing the second-most pressures (29) among all centers in the NFL. Those pressures along with the three sacks allowed were both career-highs for Kelly.

This season should be viewed as more of an outlier for Kelly. He’s too talented to continue playing at this level. But sometimes we also have to look back objectively and admit that sometimes players simply didn’t perform as expected.

