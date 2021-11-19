4 Colts players the Bills must game plan for in Week 11

The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. The Bills (6-3) are touchdown favorites over the Cots (5-5) heading into Sunday.

In a rematch of the Bills’ first playoff win in 25 years from last season, Buffalo is well aware of the talent Indianapolis has on their roster.

With that, here are four players the Bills must game plan for heading into their upcoming game:

RB Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve said it numerous times this week and we’re not going to stop now: The Colts’ wins this season are a direct correlation to running back Jonathan Taylor.

Games he has rushed for over 100 yards: 5-0.

Games Taylor has been held to under 100: 0-5.

While it’s probably not as simple as that… is it actually as simple as that for the Bills this week? Taylor will be watched all game, regardless.

DT DeForest Buckner

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tacakle DeForest Bucker is a force that moves around Indy’s defensive line. All five of Buffalo’s players on their offensive line will be aware of where he is at all times.

He currently leads Indy with 4.5 sacks in 2021 and is Pro Football Focus‘ 16th best graded defensive lineman in the NFL currently.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pittman is having a breakout season for the Colts. He deserves credit for that, but TY Hilton missing playing time, putting Pittman into the No. 1 role, does help.

Having said that, the Bills will be confident in cornerback Tre’Davious White against Pittman. But with Hilton recently returning from injury, it’s likely going to be up to Buffalo corner Levi Wallace to slow him down.

That, or the Bills will have to give Wallace some help.

OL Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (USAT photo)

A major reason for any successes the Colts have on offense starts in the trenches. Indy consistently has one of the best offensive lines in all of football.

However, this season they’ve dealt with injury. At the top of that list is guard Quenton Nelson. His streak of starts to begin his career came to an end this year as a high-ankle sprain kept him sidelined for a few games.

That is possibly why PFF doesn’t grade him very highly right now, only the NFL’s 55th best guard out of 75 eligible. In fact, he’s the Colts’ worst-graded starting O-lineman, per PFF. The best is tackle Braden Smith.

But we’re throwing the fancy stats away here.

Nelson has been named an All-Pro every season of his career and is a tone settler in the trenches. He’s the Colts’ main man up front and is going to be for a long time… Buffalo has to beat this unit in the trenches, nonetheless.

