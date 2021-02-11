4 Colts named to PFF’s top 101 players from 2020

The Indianapolis Colts will be focusing on improving the roster this offseason as they hope to stay in contention in the stacked AFC.

As Pro Football Focus reviews the 2020 season, they released their ranking of the top 101 players from the campaign. The Colts wound up having four players make the list in all.

First up is defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who leads the Colts at No. 28 overall. Here’s what they had to say about Buckner:

28. DI DEFOREST BUCKNER, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS The Colts were happy to trade a first-round draft pick to San Francisco and then hand DeForest Buckner a big contract based on the work he had done for the 49ers, so they must have been over the moon to see him then step up his game this season. Buckner’s overall PFF grade was 89.6 when he was finished, a significant jump over anything he had with the 49ers. He notched 57 total pressures and a PFF pass-rushing grade above 90.0 for the first time, and like most great players, his biggest impact was felt when the Colts were missing him from the lineup. PFF 101 Rank, 2019: 82

Quickly following Buckner on the list was left guard Quenton Nelson, who came in at No. 34 overall.

34. G QUENTON NELSON, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Only a player as good as Quenton Nelson could rank this highly on the Top 101 and yet still come away with the feeling that it has been a disappointing season given where his career trajectory had been headed up until now. Nelson was still great, but he didn’t kick on to the otherworldly levels we were perhaps anticipating. Nelson allowed just 15 total pressures all season and put up a PFF run-blocking grade of 86.0, but that is four grading points lower than where he was in 2019. Nelson was still one of the best offensive linemen in the game, but we have already seen he has more in the tank. PFF 101 Rank, 2019: 11

Then for a bit of a surprise on the list, Pro Football Focus is very high on tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

82. TE MO ALIE-COX, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Injuries opened the door for Mo Alie-Cox to have an expanded role in 2020. While he still only played 527 snaps, it was by far the most of his career and he showed a huge uptick in production. Alie-Cox saw 40 targets this season, more than three times his previous career high; 87.5% of the targets thrown his way were caught and he generated a passer rating for Philip Rivers of 106.9. PFF 101 Rank, 2019: Unranked

Story continues

Rounding out the list for the Colts is cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who enjoyed a strong bounce-back season.

95. CB XAVIER RHODES, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Xavier Rhodes looked absolutely cooked during his final games in Minnesota, but he showed this season what he could do when healthy. He slowed his pace a little over the season but allowed only 51.3% of passes thrown his way to be caught and had 10 pass breakups as well as two interceptions. PFF 101 Rank, 2019: Unranked

The Colts have a solid roster that’s built from the inside out, and they will be hoping that a few more players make this list in 2021.