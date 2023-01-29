4 Colts free agents Panthers HC Frank Reich could bring with him to Carolina

Now that Frank Reich has been hired as the newest head coach of the Carolina Panthers, may be the Indianapolis poaching soon begin!

That process will start with Reich’s prospective coaching staff, as he’s pretty likely to bring some buddies over to help steer his ship. But what about the players?

Here are four notable Colts free agents that should be of particular interest to the Panthers this spring.

WR Parris Campbell

Reich’s offenses rely quite heavily on mesh concepts, which is why he and his front office invested a second-round pick into Campbell four years ago. The wideout’s track-star speed and eye-opening burst make him a terror for opposing defenses on crossers and drags—something he proved even during his time at Ohio State.

With the Panthers needing a bit more juice outside of DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr., Campbell would be a perfect fit from the slot and serve as the gadget guy for Reich.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

We extend our apologies for making the painfully obvious choice here. Given Ngakoue’s name and steady production—a body of work that’s never resulted in fewer than 8.0 sacks in any of his seven NFL seasons—of course he’ll be of interest.

So, why not throw the edge-needy Panthers into the mix?

Well, money, for one. Carolina would have a bit of maneuvering to do to sign the talented pass rusher—whose market value, according to Spotrac, will average out to $14.8 million per year. Nonetheless, the Panthers—who ranked 25th in sacks this past season—need some help opposite Brian Burns.

DE Tyquan Lewis

If Ngakoue is too pricey of a defensive lineman, then perhaps the Panthers could go bargain hunting for Lewis.

And that’s no knock on the ability of the Tarboro, N.C. native—as he’s served as a key defender for the Colts over the last handful of years. But Lewis should come with a caveat emptor, as he’s ruptured the patellar tendon in both of his knees in each of the past two seasons.

When he’s on the field, the explosiveness and size of the 6-foot-3, 277-pounder allows for some versatility across the line. Just ask Indianapolis and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who used Lewis as a 3 technique and an edge setter.

LB Bobby Okereke

Although the Panthers will be losing the fewest 2022 snaps to free agency, the middle of their defense could look pretty different. Shaq Thompson, one of the most expensive players on the roster, could be a cap causality and Cory Littleton is set to hit the open market.

Okereke, who’s fresh off a career season, could help patch up that area of the field. The 26-year old recorded 151 combined tackles, the 10th-most in the NFL, two forced fumbles and five passes defensed.

