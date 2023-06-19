4 Colts make CBS Sports’ top-100 players list

The Indianapolis Colts had four players featured on CBS Sports’ top-100 players list entering the 2023 season.

The list, put together by Pete Prisco, featured four of the biggest names on the Colts roster. The highest-ranked player for the Colts was No. 36 overall, and it’s a list of players that shouldn’t be a surprise to Colts fans.

Here are the four Colts players who made the list:

RB Jonathan Taylor

Rank: No. 36

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What Prisco said: “After leading the NFL in rushing in 2021, he struggled last season by comparison. He played behind a bad line and had an ankle injury. If he’s healthy, he will be a star runner again this season.”

G Quenton Nelson

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Rank: No. 59

What Prisco said: “His play has tailed off the past three seasons. He hasn’t been close to being the dominant player he was early in his career. Injuries have slowed him some.”

DT DeForest Buckner

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rank: No. 65

What Prisco said: “Since coming to the Colts in 2020 in a trade, he has been a force on their front. He is a big, powerful man who can push the pocket.”

Advertisement

LB Shaquille Leonard

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Rank: No. 98

What Prisco said: “He missed all but three games last season with a back injury. He isn’t all the way back yet, so he was a tough player to place. I will go with him being ready when the season starts, so he’s in this spot.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire