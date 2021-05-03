4 college prospects Texans need to consider as 2022 NFL draft first-round pick
The 2021 NFL draft may have concluded, but given the poor outlook for the Houston Texans’ regular season, it is still draft season.
Director of college scouting James Liipfert and his team turn their attention to the 2022 NFL draft. This is the first draft in the Nick Caserio era where the Texans will have a first and second-round pick to work with as the general manager seeks to complete the rebuild.
The draft will be the most optimistic for Houston sports fans as they can finally turn the page on the Deshaun Watson era — that is, if the Texans haven’t saddled up Davis Mills as their signal caller of the future.
1. LB Christian Harris, Alabama
Mickey Welsh-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Harris provided the Crimson Tide with 140 combined tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery through 25 games. Harris would be another playmaker alongside Zach Cunningham that could stop the run and cover backs and tight ends.
2. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Thibodeaux's freshman season is where his potential can be seen. As a freshman, he provided the Ducks with 35 combined tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 13 games. The Texans need a player off the edge to really intimidate quarterbacks in Lovie Smith's scheme.
3. QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The latest quarterback talent to come through Lincoln Riley's program, Rattler completed 214 passes on 317 attempts for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through 11 games. Rattler is 6-1, 205 pounds. For comparison, Deshaun Watson is 6-2, 220 pounds. Rattler wouldn't be slight, but Houston ought to make sure the offensive line can protect him.
4. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Never mind that Howell went to the same school that produced Mitchell Trubisky. Howell has 25 games under his belt so far, and has produced 7,227 passing yards and 68 touchdowns and 14 interceptions going 496-of-770 in the process. Howell will get another year as the starter, and teams will be able to properly evaluate how he can assume the position as a team's franchise quarterback.
