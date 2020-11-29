4 coaches who were fired after losing to the Houston Texans

1. Jack Del Rio — 2011

Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

Things weren't going well for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011. They were 3-7, and it was looking like it would be their fourth straight season missing the playoffs since 2007. The Texans swept the Jaguars 20-13 on Nov. 27, and Del Rio was fired two days later.

2. Ken Whisenhunt — 2015

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee creamed Tampa Bay 42-14 in Week 1, and then went on to lose their next five. When the Texans beat the Titans 20-6 at NRG Stadium on Nov. 1, Tennessee fired Whisenhunt two days later.

3. Gus Bradley — 2016

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

If you are a Jacksonville coach, whatever you do, don't get swept by the Texans. The Jaguars just needed a field goal, and quarterback Blake Bortles threw a pick from his own 7-yard line with 1:10 to go. Jacksonville fell 21-20 at NRG Stadium, and the Jaguars fired Bradley that night.

4. Matt Patricia — 2020

Ryan Garza-DetroitFreePress

Patricia never posted a winning record after taking over for Jim Caldwell, who had a winning record in three of his four years in Detroit, including his final year of 2017. Houston crushed Detroit 41-25, the Lions fell to 4-7, sustained their fourth straight Thanksgiving Day loss, and Patricia was out by Saturday.

Honorable mention: Terry Robiskie, 2004

Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

The Browns had already fired full-time coach Butch Davis after Week 12. Robiskie was finishing the season, but his last game was against the Texans. The former Los Angeles Raiders Super Bowl-winning assistant went out on top with a 22-14 win over the Texans.

Honorable mention: Chuck Pagano, 2017

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts were horrendous and collapsing without quarterback Andrew Luck under center. Though Indianapolis thought Jacoby Brissett could be the answer, he was merely part of the problems that doomed the Colts to a 4-12 finish. Pagano's last game was a 22-13 win over the Texans at Lucas Oil Staidum.