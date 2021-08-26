4 Chiefs on the roster bubble who need a strong preseason Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Minnesota Vikings in preseason Week 3.

Once again, the starters are scheduled to play a full half of football, which means that players on the roster bubble will get about as much time as they had last week to impress. With just one game to go, very little has been decided when it comes to the available roster spots in Kansas City. There are still several players in need of a standout performance in order to keep themselves in the hunt for a 53-man roster spot.

Here’s a look at four players on the roster bubble who need a strong performance against the Vikings in preseason Week 3:

WR Daurice Fountain

Fountain has been a bright spot this preseason in a Chiefs WR corps that has been largely disappointing outside of Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle. He's led all Kansas City receivers so far this preseason, catching seven of his nine targets for 94 yards. Many feel like Fountain is already deserving of a spot because of his performance on offense, but the coaching staff may be a tougher sell. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lauded Fountain for his work ethic and how it has shown up during games. However, Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub admitted that Fountain is on the roster bubble. He also said an area that Fountain needs to show up more — which will also increase his chances of making the team — is special teams. A strong performance on Friday, on both offense and special teams, could tip the scales in Fountain's favor. Otherwise, it might come down to who has the louder voice when the coaching staff and front office deliberates ahead of roster cuts.

DE Tim Ward

The Chiefs already began to thin their defensive line depth during the latest round of roster cuts, releasing a veteran defensive end in Taco Chartlon. Ward has impressed through training camp and two preseason games, notching six total tackles and two sacks, but a spot on the 53-man roster is hardly a guarantee at this point. As was the case with Charlton, the Chiefs have too many cooks in the kitchen at the defensive end spot, which could lead to some tough decisions. They've invested a lot of developmental time in Ward, originally signing the undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion in 2019. That time is starting to yield results and a standout performance in preseason Week 3 could help put an exclamation mark on Ward's offseason.

RB Derrick Gore

Gore didn't do much in preseason Week 1, rushing for six yards on four carries. He really began to flash in preseason Week 2, earning a comparison (jokingly) to legendary Bears RB Gale Sayers for his standout performance. He pounded the rock eight times for 54 yards, including a long run of 19 yards. Even with a strong finish, Gore isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster. Sure, the Chiefs have kept as many as four running backs in the past, but it seems unlikely they'll do so this season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams and even Jerick McKinnon feel like locks at this point. Making a strong impression in the final game couldn't hurt Gore's chances, though. It'll certainly at the very least put him in contention for a job on the practice squad for Kansas City.

LB Darius Harris

After back-to-back seasons with second-round draft picks at the position, the linebacker spot has quickly become one of the most competitive positions on the roster for the Chiefs. A few years ago, Chiefs GM Brett Veach was talking about Darius Harris being a future starter in Kansas City. Last season, he was promoted from the practice squad, getting an opportunity to play late in the season. Preseason Week 1 saw Harris exit the game early with a dislocated finger. During the second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, Harris notched two tackles and a sack, mostly playing the MIKE role. In order to earn an opportunity on the 53-man roster, Harris will have to continue to build on his defensive performance, but also outshine others on special teams.

