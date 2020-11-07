4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 9 vs. Panthers

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Carolina Panthers, they’ll look to keep the intensity up ahead of the bye week. The last thing this team can afford is a disappointing loss while looking ahead to their week off. These two teams have only met six times, with the first meeting occurring back in 1997. This is a much different Panthers team than the last group they faced back in 2016.

Kansas City will need standout performances from some of their core players if they’re to come away with a win this week. Here is a look at four Chiefs players, including one player from each phase of the game, to keep an eye on this Sunday: