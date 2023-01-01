4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 17 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) are set to play their final home game of the regular season against the Denver Broncos (4-11) in Week 17.

Denver is desperate to stop the bleeding against Kansas City, who is going for their fifteenth consecutive victory against the Broncos. It has been a tumultuous week in Denver with a number of coaching changes, which could lead to some personnel changes in this upcoming game. The Chiefs’ players will need to be at their absolute best and prepare for the unexpected under Broncos interim HC Jerry Rosburg.

Here’s a look at four players for Kansas City who we’ll be paying close attention to when they square off with the Broncos on Sunday:

WR Kadarius Toney

Toney didn’t play back in the Week 14 win over the Broncos. This will mark Toney’s third week having returned to the lineup since reinjuring his hamstring back in Week 11. The Chiefs have ramped up his workload in each of the past two games, with 10 total snaps in Week 15 and 22 total snaps in Week 16. Will he continue to be on a snap count in this game or will they make a concerted effort to get him more involved on offense? Toney was targeted twice in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks, scoring on a pop-pass from Patrick Mahomes.

DE George Karlaftis

Karlaftis is on a bit of a hot streak and there is potential for it to continue. He’s come on strong late in his rookie season, putting together a better plan when rushing the passer. In four of the last five weeks, Karlaftis has recorded a sack. He also has two passes batted in that same span. With a shake-up to the Broncos’ offensive line coaching staff, plus some injuries to that unit, Karlaftis could again be due for a productive game. It certainly won’t hurt that he’ll be rushing the passer in the confines of Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17.

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Dating back to the Chiefs’ Week 14 matchup against the Broncos, Brown Jr. has put together his best three-game stretch of the 2022 NFL season. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown Jr. has just four pressures allowed during this span. Last week, he pitched a shutout, surrendering no pressures in a single game for the second time this season. History has shown us that Brown Jr. tends to play his best football late in the year. Could he keep his hot streak alive against a talented Denver defense in Week 17?

CB L'Jarius Sneed

It will be interesting to see what the Chiefs do with L’Jarius Sneed this week. Against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, Steve Spagnuolo had him shadow DK Metcalf. Spagnuolo wouldn’t commit to employing the same strategy against the Broncos this week or in any particular game moving forward for that matter. Still, Sneed should be in for a big game. Back in Week 14, Sneed had an interception and two passes defended against Russell Wilson in Denver.

