4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 11 vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are back on the road again, this time for their second matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this season.

Another prime-time game for Kansas City against an AFC West rival means that all eyes will be on the star players for each team. The Chargers will be looking to pull off an upset, while the Chiefs will look to roll to their fourth consecutive win. Which players will put up the performances needed to secure a victory for their club?

Here’s a look at four Chiefs players who we’ll be paying close attention to when they face the Chargers on Sunday night:

DT Khalen Saunders

The Chiefs face a big challenge in going against a Chargers offensive line that has surrendered the fewest sacks in the league this season. They’re going to be focusing in on slowing big-name players like Chris Jones, Carlos Dunlap and Frank Clark. But that should provide some opportunities for guys like Saunders to win one-on-one matchups. Saunders has emerged as a pass-rushing threat in recent weeks, recording at least a half-sack in each of the last three weeks for Kansas City. He’s also seen his snap count increase with each passing week.

RB Isiah Pacheco

Fresh off a Week 10 game against the Jaguars where he set career-highs in carries (16) and rushing (82), Pacheco could be in for another big performance on the ground. The Chargers have allowed a league-high 5.4 yards per carry, 1,321 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns during the course of the 2022 NFL season and put two defensive linemen on injured reserve this week. There should be opportunities for Pacheco and other Chiefs running backs to have a big day on the ground in Week 11.

CB Joshua Williams

Williams didn’t play in the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Chargers. It was rookie CB Jaylen Watson who started in place of then-injured Trent McDuffie. The team has been platooning Williams and Watson opposite McDuffie in recent weeks, with Williams getting the majority of the snaps and playing well. His size could make him a candidate to match up against returning Chargers WR Mike Williams, who has given Chiefs defensive backs fits in the past.

WR Kadarius Toney

With the top two wide receivers out for Kansas City, all eyes are on trade acquisition Kadarius Toney. In Week 10 he saw under 30 snaps, but he also caught 4-of-5 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown with two carries for 33 yards. This week he should see more snaps and an even bigger role in the offense alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore. Look for Toney to get involved in the screen game this week, as the Chiefs view it as an extension of the running game.

