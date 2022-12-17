4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 15 vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) are on the road again, this time against the Houston Texans (1-11-1) in Week 15.

This is the first time the Chiefs have played the Texans since the 2020 NFL season and the first time they’ve played in Houston since 2017. After a disappointing performance in Week 14, where they let their opponent back into the game after leading 27-0, Kansas City will be looking to bounce back with a sharp performance.

Here’s a look at four Chiefs players who we’ll be paying close attention to when they square off with the Texans on Sunday:

Isiah Pacheco

If there was ever a week to pound the rock, this is it. Through 13 games this season, the Houston Texans have allowed a league-leading 2,156 rushing yards on 447 attempts, good for 4.8 yards per carry. They’re pound-for-pound the worst defense in the NFL when it comes to defending the run. On 124 rushing attempts this season, Isiah Pacheco has recorded 591 yards and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Justin Reid

Reid has been a solid, but unspectacular addition to the Chiefs so far this season. He’s lacking game-changing plays with no interceptions or forced fumbles so far this year. His biggest moment was a big hit in coverage to force an incompletion back against the Bills in Week 6. This week, perhaps things will be different during his Houston homecoming. He’s familiar with Texans QBs Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel after playing with them both last season. If anyone knows their strengths and weaknesses and can take advantage, it’s Reid.

Patrick Mahomes

It’s homecoming week for Mahomes as well, who is playing the first game of his NFL career in his home state of Texas. The last game that Mahomes played in the state of Texas was when his Texas Tech Red Raiders took on their Rival Baylor Bears in November of 2016. Mahomes threw for 586 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions during that game.

Mahomes also has another thing going for him this week. He’s coming off his third career performance with three interceptions. In his two prior games following three-interception performances, Mahomes has been near flawless, recording 49 completions for 549 passing yards for seven touchdowns with no interceptions.

LB Willie Gay Jr.

One of the biggest weaknesses for the Chiefs this season has been defending passes in the middle of the field. They’re 32nd in DVOA defending such passes per Football Outsider’s Aaron Schatz. Gay Jr. remains the Chiefs’ best coverage linebacker as the only player at the position with a pass breakup and interception. This week he could have his hands full against the Texans. Without star rookie Dameon Pierce, veteran RB Rex Burkhead is going to take a prominent role, especially in the passing game. He has 29 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown on the season.

