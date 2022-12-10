4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 14 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back in the win column with an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 14.

Kansas City has been the winner in 13 consecutive matchups against Denver, including nine straight in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Broncos have very little to lose with a 3-9 record this season, so expect them to pull out all the stops to beat K.C. this week. Victory could allow a temporary reprieve for a frustrated fanbase and maybe save Nathaniel Hackett’s job for another week.

Here’s a look at four Chiefs players who we’ll be paying close attention to when they square off with the Broncos on Sunday:

TE Travis Kelce

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce will have a chance to turn his frown upside down against the Broncos in Week 14. A costly and uncharacteristic fumble, plus a good game plan really took Kelce out of the equation against the Bengals a week ago. In Denver, he should be primed for a bounce-back performance. During his career, Kelce has had 90 receptions for 1,176 yards and six touchdowns against the Broncos. So far this season, Denver has allowed 60 receptions for 603 yards and six touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

DE George Karlaftis

AP Photo/Matt York

George Karlaftis recorded the second full sack of his career last week against the Cincinnati Bengals and he could get back into the sack column in Week 14. Broncos RT Cameron Fleming has allowed five sacks so far this season, the most allowed by a single player on their team. Karlaftis has often lined up against the right tackle and should have some opportunities to affect Russell Wilson in this game.

RB Isiah Pacheco

Harry How/Getty Images

The Broncos are coming off of a four-game losing skid after a Week 9 bye week. In two of those four games, Denver allowed a 100-yard rusher. In Week 11 vs. the Raiders, Josh Jacobs went over 100 yards. In Week 12 against the Panthers, D’Onta Foreman went for over 100 yards as well. Pacheco has only had a single 100-yard rushing game during his career, but this could certainly be a game where the Chiefs benefit from a run-heavy approach.

Story continues

LB Nick Bolton

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

As it was for many Chiefs players, Week 13 was a forgettable week for Bolton. He was targeted seven times in Week 13 and surrendered all seven receptions totaling 69 yards. Russell Wilson has done a better job seeing and throwing into the middle of the field with the Broncos this season than he did with the Seahawks last year, but it’s still not his modus operandi. This could be a good week for Bolton to regain some confidence in the passing game defending the middle of the field.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire