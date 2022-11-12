4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 10 vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing their second consecutive home game against an AFC South opponent. This time they’ll get to match up against former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

Jacksonville is coming off a come-from-behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders, while Kansas City is coming off a comeback victory against the Tennessee Titans. Each team will need strong performances from some key players if they’re to come out on top with another win this week.

Here’s a look at four Chiefs players who we’ll be paying close attention to when they host the Jaguars on Sunday:

WR Kadarius Toney

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Toney’s limited debut in Week 9 was a smashing success and he should see even more opportunities in Week 10 against the Jaguars. Andy Reid confirmed on Friday that the team has some more plays installed for Toney this week. He could even see some manufactured touches in the red zone and on third down with Mecole Hardman ruled out due to an abdomen injury.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With Jerick McKinnon popping up as questionable on the injury report with a hamstring injury, the Chiefs could turn to former first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire to fill in on third down. Edwards-Helaire has the second-most receiving yards by a running back on the team this season (151) and the most receiving touchdowns (3). He also has 13 pass-blocking attempts this season, allowing just one pressure.

DE Carlos Dunlap

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dunlap is coming off of the biggest game of his Chiefs career with 1.5 sacks against a Titans team that didn’t throw the ball much in Week 9. On top of that, he’s a half-sack shy of the century mark in terms of career sacks. Rest assured, he’ll be eyeing that milestone, but it won’t come easily. He’s facing a Jaguars team that has allowed the second-fewest sacks in the NFL with 12 on the year.

CB L'Jarius Sneed

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Sneed has been on the injury report since Week 7 with a nagging knee injury and was limited in practice this Thursday. As the Chiefs’ slot receiver, Sneed is going to get a healthy dose of Jaguars WR Christian Kirk on Sunday — who is Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target in the passing game. Kirk has played almost twice as many snaps in the slot this season as out wide. If Sneed is limited by the knee injury in any way, it could prove to be a long day for the veteran corner.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire