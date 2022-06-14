4 Chiefs players to watch as mandatory minicamp begins

Mandatory minicamp kicked off for the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Several teams had already begun mandatory minicamp, but the Chiefs were among 15 NFL teams to have their first of three practices on Tuesday. This is the first time that all 90 of the Chiefs’ players are required to get on the field and work together. There is still no live contact permitted during these practices, but the team can run 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 team drills as they did during OTAs.

Here are four players that you should keep an eye on once the team hits the practice field:

WR Skyy Moore

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Moore didn’t participate in the team’s rookie minicamp due to a hamstring injury, but he appears to be all healthy now. Toward the end of OTAs, it seemed that he was making some positive strides to catch up with some of his rookie teammates, who all had a bit of a head start with some of the on-field work. What I’m hoping to see is continued progress for Moore during the three-day minicamp. It’d be really nice to hear that he has a good start to the practice week. It’d be even nicer to see him build some more chemistry with QB Patrick Mahomes.

OT Geron Christian

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Christian is the player who has been filling in at left tackle for Orlando Brown Jr. during his absence at OTAs. It’s unclear whether Brown will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp right now. Should he not attend, Christian is likely due for more work on the left side, which could prove valuable down the line. However, if Brown is in attendance, where does Christian end up playing? Will he shift over to play on the right side because the team views him as a swing tackle? Will he take over as the second-team left tackle behind Brown?

DE Frank Clark

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Clark should be back in the building for the first time this offseason and it’ll be interesting to see what comes of it. Some recent pictures and workout videos have been floating around, showing a very lean Clark. Thankfully, he still has a few months to get his conditioning in order for the season. More important than his offseason build is where the team envisions him within the edge rush rotation. Will Clark continue to get starter repetitions because of his contract? Could a young player bump him down to a rotational role? We could see what the team is thinking regarding his role as early as this week.

CB Joshua Williams

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Chiefs bet on the upside with Williams, who came from D-II HBCU Fayetteville State. They knew that coming from a smaller program, that there might be an adjustment period for the lengthy cornerback. During the latter half of OTAs, it looked like the team was seeing some early rewards of that bet they made. Williams seemed to be getting more comfortable with his role and making more plays during the course of practice, working in the starting defensive unit. Can he carry over that progress made into the team’s mandatory minicamp?

