4 Chiefs players named to Touchdown Wire’s Top 101 free agents list

The Kansas City Chiefs have a whopping 27 players who are pending free agents. Those players will officially be free to sign with any team when the NFL’s free agency period for 2021 officially begins on March 17 at 3:00 p.m. CT. Even though we remain in uncertain times as it relates to the salary cap, several of these players will be among the most coveted in the league.

Our friends Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield over at Touchdown Wire recently put together a list of the top 101 pending free agents for 2021. A total of four Chiefs players made their list, but no players from Kansas City were among the top 50. It’s a bit of a surprise, being that the Chiefs were a Super Bowl team again in 2021. It seems that their free agents continue to be undervalued as they were last year to an extent.

Here’s a look at the four players for K.C. and where they ranked in Touchdown Wire’s list:

53. CB Bashaud Breeland

Chiefs fans might be shocked to see Breeland at the top of the pack in terms of free agents this year, but Touchdown Wire has long thought highly of the journeyman cornerback. Heading into the 2020 NFL season, they ranked Breeland as one of the best outside cornerbacks in football. I'm not sure if he lived up to that standard during the 2020 season, but Breezy certainly had his moments. He's sticky in coverage and has a quick trigger when reacting and tackling. Ahead of the year, Breeland vowed to earn a big contract and the respect that he believes he's owed. I'm not sure he'll find it in a weird season like this.

63. OG Kelechi Osemele

It's also a bit surprising to see Osemele ranked so highly. He played in just five games for the Chiefs this season after suffering dual ligament tears in both of his knees. He's working toward making a recovery, but that's a tough injury for anyone to come back from, especially a big man on the offensive line. I could see Osemele signing another one-year prove-it style contract in Kansas City if they feel comfortable with the medicals. When he did play, he brought some nasty to the offensive line that it was severely lacking, especially in the run game. He was also a stout pass protector, only allowing four pressures on the year in 184 pass-blocking snaps.

87. DB Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen has been a bit of a boom-or-bust player for Kansas City over the years. He makes some incredible plays when necessary and this season was no exception, but he also has his fair share of errors. I think he'll be the type of player that the Chiefs value more in free agency than some other places just because of the high volume of snaps that he's played over the years. This year alone he played 82% of the teams' defensive snaps and 39% of the special teams snaps. Replacing that won't be an easy task for Kansas City.

95. OL Mike Remmers

I think the Chiefs would probably rank Remmers a little higher up on this list themselves. He was really the perfect swing lineman for the team and didn't a brilliant job in that role this season. He played great at both guard spots and was serviceable at right tackle. He didn't have the best performance when put in an impossible situation on the left side in Super Bowl LV, but I think it's safe to say no one on the offensive line had a good day. If this is where the rest of the NFL perceives Remmers after the 2020 season, the Chiefs would be wise to consider bringing him back.

