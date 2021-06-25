4 Chiefs players named to PFF’s top-50 players of 2021

Four Kansas City Chiefs players have been named to the Pro Football Focus list of the top-50 NFL players heading into the 2021 season. This is an analytics-based projection on what PFF believes to be the top players in the league during the upcoming year. They take a look at previous stats and grades and adjust based on circumstances related to this upcoming season.

All of the players from Kansas City who have been selected for the list are within the top-20, including two players among the three best players in football. They’re the only squad with that many players in the top-20. The Chiefs are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the most players in PFF’s top-50 with four. They’re also the only AFC team with four players in the top-50.

Here’s a look at the four Chiefs players named to the list, in descending order:

19. Chiefs DT/DE Chris Jones

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1408062662404034562

"Aaron Donald isn’t just the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. He is one of the best defenders the game has ever seen. The competition to be the next-best at that position is a fierce one, however, and Chris Jones has as good a case as anybody. Over the last three seasons, Jones has the second-best PFF pass-rushing grade at the position (trailing Donald, obviously) and is just two total pressures behind Fletcher Cox for second-best. Jones has also had some of his best games on the biggest stage, including the Super Bowl." - Sam Monson

This one takes a little bit of projection, being that Jones is expected to play more defensive end this season compared to defensive tackle. PFF doesn't seem to mention that in their rankings, so it's either an oversight or not expected to be a problem for the veteran pass-rusher.

18. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1408077589017661442

"There may not be a more dangerous playmaker in football than Hill, a player with an unrivaled combination of speed and quickness. The Chiefs wideout is a threat to break off a big play and score a touchdown every single time he lines up on offense, and he changes games whether the ball comes his way on the play or not. Hill led all receivers last season with eight touchdown catches on deep (20-plus air yards) targets, two more than any other wideout." - Sam Monson

Hill has proven that he's more than a special teamer or a gadget player. He's one of the best receivers in the league and it's not just because of his unrivaled speed. He's a complete receiver from route-running to deep ball tracking.

3. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

"Kelce was nigh-on impossible to cover last season, finishing just short of the league lead in receiving yards regardless of position during the regular season. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end then set about laying waste to all in his path during a postseason where opposing defenses lined up every possible player to cover him, with even elite cover corners like Denzel Ward ending up on the turf as Kelce glided into the end zone for a touchdown. He is one of the most unguardable players in the game at any position, a true matchup nightmare for opposing defenses." - Sam Monson

Kelce has shown no signs of slowing down. He's had at least seven receptions in each of his last 11 games, including the playoffs. In each of the Chiefs' three postseason games last year, he recorded over 100 yards receiving. It's clear that he's the go-to option for Patrick Mahomes, who just so happens to be next on this list.

2. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"Mahomes is just different. He attempts and completes passes that no other quarterback in the game can even think about, and he regularly adds even more freakish plays to that repertoire. Including the postseason, Mahomes has compiled the highest PFF passing grade of any quarterback since he became the starter in Kansas City, and nobody has more than the 137 big-time throws the Chiefs superstar has recorded over that span." - Sam Monson

There's not much more anyone could add to this. Mahomes deservedly should be ranked as the top quarterback in this list even if he's not the top football player on the list. The things that he's accomplished so quickly in his career are nothing short of amazing.

