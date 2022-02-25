4 Chiefs players land on Touchdown Wire’s top 30 free agents lists

Free agency is just around the corner.

While the legal tampering period doesn’t begin until March 14, the Kansas City Chiefs and 31 other NFL teams will soon travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. That’s when the feeling-out process for free agency actually begins.

With that in mind, our friends Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield at Touchdown Wire have put together top 30 lists of the best offensive free agents and the best defensive free agents in football. The Kansas City Chiefs have 24 unrestricted free agents this offseason and four of those players made the lists (three on defense and one on offense).

Below you’ll find a quick look at those players, where they ranked on the lists and some quick musings about each player:

No. 3 defense: Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“As for his own 2021 performance, Mathieu was named the Chiefs’ Derrick Thomas MVP Award winner, and he allowed 39 catches on 51 targets for 397 yards, 241 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 93.3. Mathieu’s value to a defense is about more than just metrics, though — he’s the guy who can play credibly everywhere from the line to the box to the slot to free safety, and can erase quarterbacks and receivers with his range, quickness to the ball, and diagnostic skills. If the Chiefs don’t get a deal done here, or if they don’t franchise Mathieu, some defensive coordinator is going to get himself one of the NFL’s best shot-callers.”

Beyond the statistics and schematic value that Mathieu provides, he’s proven to be a great teammate and leader for young players. Not to mention he provides a great example with the work he does off the field. Should he reach free agency, he’ll be coveted by a coaching staff that is looking to add a veteran presence in the secondary.

Read more here.

No. 4 offense: Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr.

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

“Brown helped solidify the Chiefs’ pass protection, allowing four sacks and 12 quarterback hits during the regular season according to charting data from Pro Football Focus. While these numbers represent an increase over his production during his time in Baltimore, they also reflect the quarterback Brown was acquired to protect. According to charting data from Pro Football Focus, Mahomes was third in the league in ‘Allowed Pressures,’ plays where the quarterback contributed to the pressure he faced in the pocket.”

Story continues

Brown would certainly be a top free agent if the team allowed him to hit free agency. That’s not going to happen. In fact, the team is expected to use the franchise tag on him before attempting to hammer out a long-term deal.

Read more here.

No. 10 defense: Chiefs LB/DE Melvin Ingram

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“From the first half of the 2021 regular season (Weeks 1-9) to the second half (Weeks 10-18), the Kansas City Chiefs saw their defensive DVOA rise from 31st to 10th. From the first half of the 2021 regular season to the second half, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw their defensive DVOA drop from 11th to 18th. Not that the November trade from the Steelers to the Chiefs of Melvin Ingram was all the difference… but Ingram certainly took his best work to Kansas City. The first thing that transaction allowed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to do was to move Chris Jones back inside, and Ingram became a force multiplier on the edge. From Week 9 (Ingram’s first game) through the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs had just 25 sacks, but only the Buccaneers and 49ers had more total pressures than Kansas City’s 220.”

The Chiefs have a decision to make with Ingram, who certainly helped transform their defense down the stretch. It would seem that Brett Veach is open to bringing Ingram back, but expects that decision to come later on in the free agency period. Either way, it’s clear that Ingram is still capable of producing at a high level, even as he enters his 11th season in the NFL.

Read more here.

No. 24 defense: Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

“There were times last season when Ward was asked to cover the boundary without help against elite receivers, and it didn’t go well. This was the case against Ja’Marr Chase in Week 17. But there were also enough reps like this one against Green Bay’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Week 9, where Ward shows that he can pass the test as a one-on-one defender.

Ward may never be a top-10 cornerback, but he’s good and valuable in a rep-to-rep sense. At that position, play-to-play reliability is good enough.”

Ward put together his best season as a professional in 2021. It’s one of the reasons that PFF named him the team’s most improved player. He’s probably not a top-10 cornerback in the league as Touchdown Wire says, but whether a team is willing to pay him as such will make all the difference in whether he returns to Kansas City next season. It’s also worth noting that while he did struggle at times against Ja’Marr Chase in Week 17, he held him to a respectable stat line in the AFC title game.

Read more here.

1

1