4 Chiefs players who deserve more playing time after the bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a Week 10 bye, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t hard at work. The coaching staff in Kansas City are all reviewing the tape from the season and doing self-evaluations of their respective units. They’re looking at what the team can do to improve following the bye week. Some of that improvement will occur on the scheme side of things, but fans can expect to see some personnel changes moving forward too.

With that in mind, here’s a look at four players who deserve more playing time after the bye week:

LB Willie Gay Jr.

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Every week, Gay seems to show up and make plays, but he fails to see the field for significant snaps. It's the reason why you have people tweeting with some variation of the hashtag "#freewillygay" after every game. Just this past week against the Carolina Panthers he made two standout defensive plays on the first series that were eliminated by penalties. https://twitter.com/PFF_Chiefs/status/1325930243476123653 The Chiefs have only been playing Gay in snaps when they're in their base 4-3 defense with three linebackers on the field. There's mounting evidence that he should be on the field for more than that. He's flashed in coverage, he gets to the football faster than any linebacker that Kansas City currently has rostered. Steve Spagnuolo and Matt House would be wise to find a way to get him on the field more often. If that means limiting snaps of Ben Niemann or Damien Wilson in certain situations, so be it.

WR Mecole Hardman

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Hardman was added to the COVID-19 reserve list just yesterday. We don't know his exact status right now. So long as he's healthy, he should see more opportunities after the bye week, even with Sammy Watkins projected to return to the lineup. The second-year wideout has been coming on lately, stacking several good games together. And the coaching staff in Kansas City seems to have a good plan in terms of his utilization. That is — get him involved early. Against the Broncos in Week 7, he had three touches for 43 yards in the first four minutes of the game. Against the Jets in Week 8, he had two touches for 39 yards and a touchdown on the first series. This isn't a coincidence that in the scripted portion of the game, Hardman is getting touches. Teams prepare all week to take away players like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Getting Hardman involved gets teams to pivot early and opens up more opportunities for the star players as the game goes on.

Story continues

TE Deon Yelder

Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

I'd love to put Ricky Seals-Jones here, but I'm not convinced he's more than a figment of our imaginations at this point. The Chiefs seem to have a method to their madness with the split between Nick Keizer and Deon Yelder at the No. 2 tight end spot. When they're running the ball and need a second tight end, Yelder is the guy. When they're passing the ball, Keizer is the one who is in there. It shows you their strengths in terms of blocking. The main reason I feel like Yelder needs to see more playing time is because of his ability as a receiver. I keep recalling the 2019 game against the Detroit Lions, where he had a pair of receptions for 43 yards. When given the opportunity, he's shown he can be explosive as a receiver. Since that game, he's only caught a handful of passes across a few games. This season, he has two catches for 10 yards, with each catch going for five yards. More opportunities could yield more success for this player.

CB BoPete Keyes

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

It's been a quiet rookie season so far for BoPete Keyes. He got a late start at training camp and didn't get an opportunity early when the Chiefs dealt with suspension and injury at the CB position. Most of his snaps have come on special teams. So far, Keyes has played just 12 total snaps on defense, with most of those coming during blowout wins for the Chiefs. According to PFF, Keyes has played seven coverage snaps and has only been targeted once, allowing no completions and a 39.6 passer rating. It's a small sample size, but with injuries to Rashad Fenton and Antonio Hamilton ahead of the bye week, he's deserving of a look when Kansas City returns.