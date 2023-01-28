4 Chiefs who can be difference-makers against Bengals in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season.

This also marks the second time the Chiefs will have played the Bengals this season, with their first matchup coming back in Week 13. Kansas City was missing some key players back in that game, who are all set to return for this matchup. Are those players the difference-makers that will help the Chiefs turn their fortunes against this Cincinnati team?

Below is a quick look at each player and why they could help turn the tides:

WR Kadarius Toney

The Chiefs’ big trade acquisition at the deadline was still dealing with a hamstring injury when they faced the Bengals in Week 13. Toney has been a huge weapon for this offense, but it feels like the team has waited to truly unleash him, and that could come this week. He’s mostly been used on red zone packages with a lot of created opportunities, but they did work him into the deep and intermediate passing game a few times toward the end of the season. If they get him involved in the running game, use him on pre-snap motion plays and go a bit deeper into the playbook with him this week, it could pay dividends.

DT Brandon Williams

Williams played his first game for the Chiefs the week after they lost to the Bengals. He’s someone who played in Baltimore for nine seasons during his career, so he’s very familiar with the Bengals and what they like to do. Right now, he’s nothing more than a rotational defensive line piece, but he could be the presence they need to help slow down Cincinnati’s rushing offense. They gashed Kansas City on the ground in the run game in Week 13 to the tune of 152 yards and that was without starting running back Joe Mixon.

LG Joe Thuney

Thuney missed the Week 13 game against the Bengals due to an ankle injury. He was replaced by Nick Allegretti and the results impacted the entire left side of the offensive line. According to PFF, Allegretti surrendered three pressures in the game and Orlando Brown Jr. surrendered four including a sack. Having Thuney back in the game shouldn’t just improve how Brown Jr. performs, but it also gives the Chiefs one of their most consistent pass protectors against a solid defensive line.

CB Jaylen Watson

Watson broke his hand in Week 12 against the Rams and missed the game against the Bengals, leaving Joshua Williams to match up with their talented trio of receivers. Last week, Watson got a one-handed interception with that same hand he broke, so it’s clear he’s back to 100% for the AFC title match. Watson got thrown into the fire quickly this year and has impressed every step of the way. Alongside L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie, he should make the cornerback room much more formidable than it was in Week 13.

