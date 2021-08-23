4 Chargers on roster bubble who helped themselves in preseason loss to 49ers

The Chargers were unable build off of their preseason opener victory, falling short to the 49ers by the score of 15-10.

For the most part, the presumed starters that did play didn’t see the field all that much, which left more opportunities for players that are fighting for a roster spot to prove themselves to the coaching staff.

With that being said, let’s take a look at four bubble players who helped their cause on Sunday evening.

QB Easton Stick

In nearly all of my 53-man roster projections, Stick has been the odd-man out while Chase Daniel has been given the nod. But he might have moved the needle a little bit with his outing. The third-year player out of North Dakota State was not all that efficient in the early going, considering the majority of his passes were check downs. Eventually, Stick connected with Jalen Guyton for a 39-yard completion. It didn’t help that the offensive line did him no favors, but Stick mitigated that by using his legs to buy more time to throw the ball, including his lone touchdown pass to Josh Palmer.

EDGE Jessie Lemonier

With Chris Rumph II and Emeke Egbule sidelined, Lemonier had more opportunities to prove himself. Using his pass-rush repertoire, first step explosiveness and motor, Lemonier posted four tackles, two quarterback pressures and a sack on Trey Lance in the third quarter. If the Chargers decide to keep five edge defenders, his performances could very well earn him the last spot.

DT Willie Yarbary

For the second week in a row, the team’s interior defensive line flashed. On Sunday evening, Yarbary, a former Wake Forest product who recently played in The Spring League, was among the crop who stood out. Yarbary posted three run stops, one of which was a monstrous hit on Wayne Gallman.

Oh my Willie Yarbary. This is a smackdown. 👊 pic.twitter.com/I4FCJF2a82 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 23, 2021

DT Forrest Merrill

Behind Linval Joseph, the nose tackle depth is rather thin. But Merrill showed why he could be a viable option to back him up. Consistently getting penetration and eating up double teams, Merrill was a force to be a reckoned with. There should be a role for him on the active roster.