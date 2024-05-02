4 Chargers ranked among ESPN’s 100 best picks in 2024 NFL draft

If it wasn’t evident that general manager Joe Hortiz and his staff did a fantastic job in the draft, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller released his post-draft rankings and the Chargers were one of the most profitable teams.

Miller compiled his rankings of the top 100 picks following the draft. The rankings were based on various criteria, including draft slot compared to pre-draft ranking, scheme fit, what they bring to the field for the team and more.

Los Angeles earned four picks in Miller’s top 50, which tied for the most in that category with the Steelers.

The Chargers’ highest pick on the list was offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 14.

Let’s applaud the Chargers for staying true to the identity of coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz with his selection Harbaugh wants to dominate the trenches, and Alt was the clear-cut best offensive tackle in the class. Now, will Alt play left tackle with Rashawn Slater on the right side, or vice versa? Time will tell, but the Chargers are now protected long-term.

At No. 25 was wide receiver Ladd McConkey, the team’s second-round pick.

When the Chargers didn’t draft a receiver in the first round, I was a little worried coach Jim Harbaugh would ignore the position until the later rounds. Instead, they drafted one of the toughest route runners in the class in Round 2. McConkey was banged-up at times in college, but he’s sure-handed and boasts 4.39 speed.

Just a few players below his new teammate was No. 28, linebacker Junior Colson, who was selected in the third round.

One of my favorite players in the class is reunited with his college coach (Jim Harbaugh) while also filling one of the key team needs on this Chargers roster. Colson will quickly slide into the starting lineup, and it speaks to Harbaugh’s trust in him that he selected his former college ‘backer in the third round. Colson was a player I thought had late-first-round potential, so the value in this pick is elite. He has great range and totaled 101 tackles last season.

Miller was surprised to see how late wide receiver Brenden Rice was selected but highlighted his value at No. 49 on his list.

The biggest surprise of the draft (after the Michael Penix Jr. selection) was the fall of Rice to the seventh round. His reliable hands, expert-level route running and big frame were enough that I put a Round 3 grade on him as a future starting “big slot” receiver. Rice now enters a Chargers receiver room that did add Ladd McConkey and Cornelius Johnson but is in desperate need of talent at the position. I’m betting he finds his way into the receiver rotation here by his second season.

