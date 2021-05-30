4 Chargers players that fans are most excited to see in 2021

The Chargers are loaded with talented, which is why I wanted to get an idea of which members of the team fans are most excited to see this year as they look to make a playoff run under first-year head coach Brandon Staley.

With that being said, I went to our official Twitter and Facebook accounts to ask fans who they’re looking forward to the most. Below is a look at what the majority of the bunch said.

S Derwin James

Fans were eager to see James in his third season, but that was put a halt after he sustained a severe knee injury right before the end of training camp. The injury wiped out his entire 2020 season, which was supposed to be his bounce back campaign after being limited to five games the year before. Ensuring James is on the field in 2021 will be critical. James gives the Chargers a rare defender who can cover wide receivers, the best tight ends in the NFL, stop running backs at the line of scrimmage and put pressure on quarterbacks, all of which are key elements to determining their success rate.

S Nasir Adderley

After a year slowed by an injury and a sophomore slump, Adderley is in prime position to turn things around in Year 3, as he will be playing under head coach Brandon Staley, who has had plenty of success at maximizing his defensive player’s potential. The thought is that the team will be able to make full use of Adderley by utilizing his versatility instead of playing the free safety position, where he can be flexed in the slot (Star) and fill a sub-package safety-linebacker hybrid role (Money) due to his instincts, short area quickness and ball skills. If James stays injury-free and things click for Adderley, they could be one of the league’s best safety duos.

LB Drue Tranquill

Tranquill made an impact in his rookie season, finishing as the Chargers’ second-leading tackler with 75 total tackles, along with being tied for the most special teams tackles by any rookie (11). All eyes were on him heading into Year 2, but he only got to see the field not even for a full quarter after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener that knocked him out for the entirety of 2020. Looking ahead, Tranquill’s intelligence, communication, coverage skills and playmaking abilities are highly anticipated in Staley’s defense next to the ascending LB Kenneth Murray.

QB Justin Herbert

It’s no surprise that fans are excited to see the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Herbert, who wasn’t expected to play as early as he did, put together one of the best rookie campaigns in league history, finishing with 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns, which resulted in shattered records. Heading into 2021, Herbert could be in for an even bigger season, given the fact that he will have all key skill players from last year returning and the additions of Jared Cook and Josh Palmer. Most importantly, Herbert will have plenty of time to get the ball to those guys with a competent offensive line that features All-Pro center Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler, Oday Aboushi and first-round pick Rashawn Slater. There are questions regarding Herbert and adapting to the new offense enforced by Joe Lombardi, but his high football IQ should allow him to overcome any challenges.