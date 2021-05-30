4 Chargers players that fans are most excited to see in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavino Borquez
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chargers are loaded with talented, which is why I wanted to get an idea of which members of the team fans are most excited to see this year as they look to make a playoff run under first-year head coach Brandon Staley.

With that being said, I went to our official Twitter and Facebook accounts to ask fans who they’re looking forward to the most. Below is a look at what the majority of the bunch said.

S Derwin James

Fans were eager to see James in his third season, but that was put a halt after he sustained a severe knee injury right before the end of training camp. The injury wiped out his entire 2020 season, which was supposed to be his bounce back campaign after being limited to five games the year before. Ensuring James is on the field in 2021 will be critical. James gives the Chargers a rare defender who can cover wide receivers, the best tight ends in the NFL, stop running backs at the line of scrimmage and put pressure on quarterbacks, all of which are key elements to determining their success rate.

S Nasir Adderley

After a year slowed by an injury and a sophomore slump, Adderley is in prime position to turn things around in Year 3, as he will be playing under head coach Brandon Staley, who has had plenty of success at maximizing his defensive player’s potential. The thought is that the team will be able to make full use of Adderley by utilizing his versatility instead of playing the free safety position, where he can be flexed in the slot (Star) and fill a sub-package safety-linebacker hybrid role (Money) due to his instincts, short area quickness and ball skills. If James stays injury-free and things click for Adderley, they could be one of the league’s best safety duos.

LB Drue Tranquill

Tranquill made an impact in his rookie season, finishing as the Chargers’ second-leading tackler with 75 total tackles, along with being tied for the most special teams tackles by any rookie (11). All eyes were on him heading into Year 2, but he only got to see the field not even for a full quarter after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener that knocked him out for the entirety of 2020. Looking ahead, Tranquill’s intelligence, communication, coverage skills and playmaking abilities are highly anticipated in Staley’s defense next to the ascending LB Kenneth Murray.

QB Justin Herbert

It’s no surprise that fans are excited to see the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Herbert, who wasn’t expected to play as early as he did, put together one of the best rookie campaigns in league history, finishing with 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns, which resulted in shattered records. Heading into 2021, Herbert could be in for an even bigger season, given the fact that he will have all key skill players from last year returning and the additions of Jared Cook and Josh Palmer. Most importantly, Herbert will have plenty of time to get the ball to those guys with a competent offensive line that features All-Pro center Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler, Oday Aboushi and first-round pick Rashawn Slater. There are questions regarding Herbert and adapting to the new offense enforced by Joe Lombardi, but his high football IQ should allow him to overcome any challenges.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Sooner among PFF’s top LB rankings entering 2021

    Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray lands in Pro Football Focus' top LB's list ahead of 2021 season.

  • ‘State Funeral’ Review: Sergei Loznitsa’s Monumental Study of Josef Stalin’s Funeral

    By brilliantly editing together a wealth of newly restored b&w and color footage from Stalin’s funeral, Sergei Loznitsa brings us into the terrifying heart of the exhausted Soviet regime.

  • PFF surprisingly low on Browns offensive tackles

    Despite being one of, if not the, best offensive line in the NFL, PFF is surprisingly low on the Cleveland Browns offensive tackles.

  • Resurgent Spieth 3rd-round leader at Colonial over Kokrak

    Jordan Spieth knows how to finish out of the rough, and still had the lead after three rounds at Colonial. After hitting his final drive Saturday into the thick grass on an incline right of the No. 18 fairway, Spieth recovered with an approach to 8 feet before rolling in the birdie putt that gave him the solo lead again over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the the Charles Schwab Challenge. Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial.

  • Joel Embiid, 76ers rout Wizards to take 3-0 series lead

    Joel Embiid shook off the jeers from a missed dunk and made sure he did not miss his next attempt. “I had the opportunity where I actually made a dunk, so that’s why I went over to them and I wanted to hear more boos,” Embiid said. After another valuable performance, Philadelphia is one victory away from a first-round sweep.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • NBA betting: Bettors confident in Knicks, big money on Jazz to bounce back

    Both the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were upset in Game 1 of their respective series. Will they bounce back in Game 2?

  • Wesley Matthews with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

    Wesley Matthews (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/30/2021

  • Tennis-Roland Garros defence next up for rapidly-rising Swiatek

    Iga Swiatek has proved she has added consistency to her game since her breakthrough French Open victory last year and after adding the Rome title to her tally this month, the Pole would be assured that a Roland Garros defence was a real possibility. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status when she won the French Open in October. In doing so she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first to do so without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • Tennis-Serial French Open loser Medvedev looking to finally clear first hurdle

    World number two Daniil Medvedev has never won a match at the French Open, yet the Russian is feeling confident ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday. Medvedev lost all his four first-round matches at Roland Garros since his debut in 2017 and has only one win to his name on clay this season. "I have to say coming here was my first practice yesterday, I was playing amazing so far," Medvedev, who will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, told a news conference on Friday.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • 76ers' Tobias Harris on Russell Westbrook popcorn dump: 'Why'd it have to be somebody in our fanbase?'

    Philadelphia sports fans have a certain reputation.