4 centers the Rams should target in free agency

The Los Angeles Rams entrusted Brian Allen as their starting center last season, plugging him in after letting Austin Blythe leave in free agency. He did an excellent job, nearly earning Pro Bowl honors after being selected as an alternate at center.

He’ll now be a free agent, though, and should draw plenty of interest from teams if the Rams let him hit the market. The Rams should try to re-sign him but in the event that he leaves, these four players would make sense as potential replacements.

Matt Paradis, Panthers

Paradis started nine games for the Panthers before tearing his ACL and landing on injured reserve. At 32 years old, there are obviously concerns about his return from such a serious injury, but before getting hurt, Paradis was playing well. He allowed just two sacks and committed one penalty in 568 total snaps played in 2021, performing particularly well in the running game compared to pass protection.

Austin Blythe, Chiefs

Might Blythe and the Rams be interested in a reunion if Allen leaves in free agency? It seems unlikely given how tepid their pursuit of Blythe was last year, but he fit their scheme well and offers versatility as a center and guard. He signed with the Chiefs and played just 12 total snaps, so he didn’t get much of an opportunity after Kansas City added Creed Humphrey in the draft.

Ben Jones, Titans

Jones would be a stopgap solution, being 32 years old. However, he’s a reliable player, starting all but one game since 2014. He only allowed one sack and 26 pressures last season with the Titans, excelling in the running game with an 81.5 run-blocking grade from PFF. He’s truly one of the better all-around centers in football and because he’s not the youngest guy available, he might be interested in a short-term deal with the Rams to chase a ring.

Mason Cole, Vikings

Cole played both center and right guard for the Vikings last season, allowing 20 pressures and two sacks in 471 snaps played. He struggled in pass protection, earning a grade of 44.1, but his 75.2 run-blocking grade was quite good. He’s much bigger than Allen, standing 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, so he would bring some added size to the middle of the offensive line. His position versatility on the interior is an added bonus, too.

