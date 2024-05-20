4 CCU baseball players earn Sun Belt postseason honors

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ Sam Antonacci, Blake Barthol, and Graham Brown earned All-Sun Belt First team honors, while Caden Bodine was tabbed to the second team, the league office announced on Monday.

Coastal finished the 2024 season with a 33-21 overall record and 16-14 in conference play to earn the No. 7 seed in this week’s 2024 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Tournament (Full Bracket Here).

Sam Antonacci – All-Sun Belt First Team

The leadoff hitter led the league with a .542 on-base percentage, the fifth-highest mark in the NCAA. Antonacci has tallied 75 hits in 197 attempts while getting walked (47) or hit-by-pitch (26) a combined 73 times. His .381 batting average is the second best in the SBC.

The Springfield, Ill., native hit four home runs with 13 doubles while scoring 84 times, the a NCAA second most. Antonacci has scored in 45 of the 54 games played and had a season-high 19-game hit streak to open Sun Belt play that was snapped on April 19 versus Louisiana.

Antonacci has reached base safely in 53 of 54 games played either by a hit, walk, or hit-by-pitch, including the first 43 games of the season.

Blake Barthol – All-Sun Belt First Team

Sophomore second baseman Barthol batted .319 with a team-high 20 doubles and 15 home runs for 60 RBI on the season. He is second on the team with a .629 slugging percentage.

Barthol had a nine-game hit streak from March 8 through March 23, including a six-home run week that saw the Allentown, Pa., native hit for the home run cycle in the series versus Michigan.

Defensively, Barthol has helped turn 47 of the team’s 57 double plays and tallied 100 putouts and 149 assists in 253 chances.

Graham Brown – All-Sun Belt First Team

A 2023 All-Sun Belt second team honoree, Brown is second on the team with a .370 batting average and a .470 on-base percentage, while leading the team with a .641 slugging percentage. Brown has started in 51 games in the outfield where he’s committed zero errors in 97 chances with 93 putouts and four assists.

Brown has 22 multi-hit games with 18 multi-RBI games.

Caden Bodine – All-Sun Belt Second Team

Bodine ranks third on the team with a .321 batting average, hitting 18 doubles and seven home runs for a team-high 65 RBI. He is fifth in the Sun Belt in doubles and RBI. Bodine had six doubles and two home runs with 19 RBI in the final eight games of the regular season.

The Haddon Heights, N.J., native has struck out just 21 times in 215 at bat attempts while tallying 69 hits.

Defensively, Bodine has committed just one error in 318 chances with 286 putouts with 31 assists. He has caught 10 of the 13 would-be base stealers and was a part of three double plays.

2024 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Postseason Awards

Player of the Year

Kyle DeBarge, Louisiana (Jr., SS – Kinder, La.)

Pitcher of the Year

LP Langevin, Louisiana (Jr., RHP – Quebec City, Quebec, Canada)

Newcomer of the Year

Banks Tolley, App State (Sr., OF – Madison, Miss.)

Freshman of the Year

Chase Morgan, Louisiana (Fr., LHP – Cypress, Texas)

Tony Robichaux Leadership Award

Sam Blancato, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., OF – Marietta, Ga.)

Ron Maestri Coach of the Year

Matt Deggs, Louisiana

All-Sun Belt First Team

P Chase Morgan, Louisiana (Fr., LHP – Cypress, Texas)

P Bryce Blevins, Marshall (So., LHP – Louisa, Ky.)

P Billy Oldham, Southern Miss (Sr., RHP – Brookfield, Conn.)

RP LP Langevin, Louisiana (Jr., RHP – Quebec City, Quebec, Canada)

C Brooks Bryan, Troy (So., C – Opelika, Ala.)

1B Trey LaFleur, Louisiana (Sr., 1B – Pensacola, Fla.)

2B Blake Barthol, Coastal Carolina (So., 2B – Allentown, Pa.)

SS Kyle DeBarge, Louisiana (Jr., SS – Kinder, La.)

3B Sam Antonacci, Coastal Carolina (Jr., 3B – Springfield, Ill.)

OF Banks Tolley, App State (Sr., OF – Madison, Miss.)

OF Graham Brown, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., OF – Middletown, Md.)

OF Fenwick Trimble, James Madison (Jr., OF – Virginia Beach, Va.)

DH Slade Wilks, Southern Miss (Sr., DH – Columbia, Miss.)

UT Austin St. Laurent, App State (RS Jr., UT – Elon, N.C.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team

P Andrew Hermann, Louisiana (Jr., LHP – Kennesaw, Ga.)

P Niko Mazza, Southern Miss (Jr., RHP – Madison, Miss.)

P Luke Lyon, Troy (Jr., RHP – Hattiesburg, Miss.)

RP Grant Wood, South Alabama (RS Jr., RHP – Georgetown, Texas)

C Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina (So., C – Haddon Heights, N.J.)

1B Will Butcher, Troy (Sr., 1B – Arden, N.C.)

2B Ethan Kavanagh, Troy (Sr., 2B – Cincinnati, Ohio)

SS Ozzie Pratt, Southern Miss (Jr., SS – Oxford, Miss.)

3B Will Mize, Georgia State (Sr., 3B – Snellville, Ga.)

OF Luke Waters, Old Dominion (Jr., OF – Laurel, Del.)

OF Dalton McIntyre, Southern Miss (Jr., OF – Jackson, Tenn.)

OF Kole Myers, Troy (Sr., OF – Lafayette, La.)

DH Kyle Mock, Troy (Sr., DH – Orlando, Fla.)

UT Josh Tate, Georgia Southern (So., UT – Peachtree City, Ga.)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.