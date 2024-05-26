4 cautions in first 60 laps of Indy 500; 2022 champ Marcus Ericsson knocked out

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The start of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed by almost four hours because rain moved through central Indiana early Sunday afternoon.

Once cars got on the track, the race got off to a rocky start. The caution flag was waved four times in the first 60 laps.

The yellow flag appeared for the first time after just one lap. A crash that knocked out 2022 Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Tom Blomqvist triggered the first caution.

A single-car crash involving Linus Lundqvist also caused the yellow flag to fly.

So far, seven drivers have been knocked out of this year’s race due to mechanical failures or crashes. All seven of the cars that were bounced are Hondas.

Below is a list of drivers that will can’t continue in today’s race:

Felix Rosenqvist

Linus Lundqvist

Katherine Legge

Marcus Armstrong

Tom Blomqvist

Marcus Ericsson

