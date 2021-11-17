4 causes for concern as Jags returns home to face San Francisco

Jacksonville had a chance to win on Sunday against Indianapolis despite trailing 17-0 at one point in the first quarter, but the team couldn’t complete the comeback as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence fumbled the ball on the final drive. The loss dropped it to 2-7 on the season, and it returns home for a game that looked winnable before this past weekend. Now, not so much.

The San Francisco 49ers are just 4-5, but they’re coming off a dominating 31-10 win over one of the NFL’s best teams in the Los Angeles Rams. It has been a down year for the ‘Niners, but they still find themselves in the hunt in an NFC that isn’t very deep.

San Francisco has a lot to play for (and Jacksonville not so much), but the Jags will look to pull off another upset on Sunday against a team riding high with a lot of momentum. But it won’t be easy, and here are four reasons why the Jags could struggle in this one.

The 49ers have a top-10 run defense

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Especially given the team’s struggles through the air this season, mainly when it comes to dropped passes, running the ball has been Jacksonville’s bread and butter. James Robinson is on pace to outperform his stellar rookie season despite a slow start and missing the Buffalo game due to injury.

But he faces a tough matchup in the San Francisco defense, which ranks eighth in the NFL against the run. The front seven is led by one of the game’s best linebackers in Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa, who has eight sacks on the year.

Robinson was limited last week against the Colts, and he was reportedly limited again in practice on Wednesday. He was still able to find success on the ground despite only seeing 12 carries on Sunday, but this will be a tougher matchup for a run game that has been this team’s saving grace.

Trevor Lawrence will have his hands full

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco isn’t quite as good against the pass relative to the rest of the NFL, but it still ranks in the upper half and has been very good, especially as the season has progressed. It hasn’t allowed more than 300 yards through the air since Week 1, and it has held the opposing team under 200 yards in four of the other eight games.

Even facing Matthew Stafford and one of the league’s best passing offenses last week, the team only allowed 226 passing yards while intercepting Stafford twice.

Now, the 49ers face Lawrence, who is doing the best he can given the circumstances but hasn’t been able to do much through the air recently. This receiving corps has struggled mightily with drops, and the team isn’t doing a lot to help its rookie passer. This may be another game where the Jags have to lean heavily on the run game, which as previously mentioned, may not be a fruitful avenue.

Deebo Samuel is having a breakout year

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel is quickly developing into one of the league’s most exciting offensive playmakers. After a big coming-out party as a rookie, in which he totaled more than 800 yards, he was limited by injuries in his second year. But he’s back, and he’s already just 21 yards shy of the 1,000-yard threshold through nine games.

A lightning fast receiver who is a YAC machine, Samuel has been the favorite target of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo so far this season. His 54 catches lead the team by 24.

Samuel could draw coverage from Shaquill Griffin in this game when on the perimeter, who held his own against top receivers in DK Metcalf and Stefon Diggs in Weeks 9 and 10, and he had another solid performance against Michael Pittman Jr. on Sunday. However, the road doesn’t get easier for Griffin, and the Jags’ defense, which is quickly improving, but will be dealing with a player in Samuel who lines up everywhere.

George Kittle is still a matchup nightmare

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

His production may be suffering due to missing three games with an injury, but make no mistake: Kittle is still arguably the best tight end in the game, after Travis Kelce.

Athletic tight ends who are capable of stretching the field are always tough to matchup against, and for a Jacksonville secondary that is still a bit shaky, it could be even tougher. Kittle may just have 30 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns on the year, but 151 of those yards and both of those touchdowns have come in the last two games alone.

He will likely draw some matchups in man coverage from Rudy Ford, who has been one of the Jaguars’ best defensive players over the last few weeks, but the nickel corner hasn’t had to face a player of Kittle’s caliber, and the Jags’ defense as a whole hasn’t had to face a tight end as talented as he is this season.

Slowing down Samuel will be hard enough, but having to contend with Kittle could halt some of the progress Jacksonville has made against the pass over the last month.

